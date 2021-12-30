Thursday Prep Wrestling Roundup: Cadott's Sonnentag wins Northern Badger Wrestling Classic title

RIVER FALLS — Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag finished in first place at 126 pounds on Thursday to win the championship at the Norther Badger Wrestling Classic.

Sonnentag scored three pinfall wins — including one in the second period over Baldwin-Woodville's Hunter Bonte — and a technical fall to roll to the championship.

Tristan Drier and Gavin Tegels each finished in second place in their respective divisions. Drier (152) used a pinfall and two decision wins to advance to the finals at 152 before falling by a 3-1 sudden victory to Amery's Wyatt Ingham. Tegels (220) pinned his way to the finals with three victories before suffering a 14-2 major decision defeat to Amery's Koy Hopke.

Kaleb Sonnentag (138) finished third with three pinfall wins of 38 seconds or quicker and a decision victory and Cole Pfeiffer (160) was also third after two pins, one major decision and one decision triumph. Dawson Webster (170) was fifth for the Hornets, who were second in Division 2 team scoring at 260.5 points as Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (277) won.

Bowen Rothbauer finished second at 160 to lead Bloomer/Colfax. Rothbauer earned three pinfall wins and a decision to advance to the finals where he fell to St. Croix Falls' Kole Marko by an 11-3 major decision. Luke Blanchard was third at 145 with two pinfall wins and two decision victories, including a 3-0 decision over St. Croix Central's David Olson in the third-place match. The Raptors were 10th (104) in Division 1 team scoring as Amery (340) won the title.

Troy Duellman finished ninth for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe with a 5-2 record over the two-day tourney capped by a 10-0 major decision win against Spooner/Webster's Ethan Melton for ninth.

Chi-Hi's Hughes ninth at On The Water Classic

At Oshkosh, David Hughes finished in ninth place to lead the Cardinals at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.

Hughes went 5-2 over the two-day tournament at 126 with five decision victories capped with a 7-0 decision over Reedsburg's Trenton Curtin to clinch ninth. Connor Bruhn finished 5-4 at 120 to take 12th for the Cards. Bruhn won two matches by pin, two by decisions and one by major decision in a busy two days of action.

Coleman (310.5 points) won the team championship with Chi-Hi (49) tied for 47th.

Stanley-Boyd's Trevino wins four at Bi-State Classic

At La Crosse, Troy Trevino won four matches for the Orioles at the two-day Bi-State Classic.

Trevino finished 4-2 at 138 with two pinfalls and two decisions before falling by pin to Oconto Falls' Luke Trepanier in his final match of the tourney.

Marshfield (292.5, Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (227, Division 2) and La Crosse Aquinas (245.5, Division 3) won their respective team titles as Stanley-Boyd was 17th in Division 3 with 19 points.

