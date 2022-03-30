Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Olson homers twice as Bloomer softball tops Libertyville (Ill.)

Calley Olson blasted two home runs and drove in four runs as the Bloomer softball team opened the season with a 6-2 win over Libertyville (Ill.) on Wednesday morning in Orlando.

Olson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four runs batted in at the plate and struck out 18 batters while allowing two hits and one earned run in seven innings in the circle.

Tori Jenneman scored a pair of runs in the win as the Blackhawks (1-0) scored five of the final six runs of the game.

Track and Field

McDonell's Anderson a part of three event wins at Dunn County Indoor

McDonell senior Dan Anderson played a role in three event wins for the Macks on Tuesday at the Dunn County Indoor meet in Menomonie.

Anderson ran to solo wins in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs with times of two minutes, 14.8 seconds and five minutes, 17.7 seconds, respectively. Paul Pfeiffer finished second to Anderson in each event while Harrison Bullard was third in the 1,600. Anderson, Bullard, Pfeiffer and Andrew Thaler finished first in the 3,200 relay with a time of 9:59.7.

Ben Siegenthaler took fourth in the 400 while the 1,600 relay team of Siegenthaler, Calvin Rineck, Frederick Blair and Ryan McCarthy was fourth and the team of Joe Janus, Vince Ho, Domenic Hazelton and Bullard was fifth.

Olivia Heidtke won the 1,600 to lead the girls team, timing in at 7:26.6 to lead a top-three sweep in the race for the Macks as Christie Abbe was second and Ellen Matott took third. The 3,200 relay team of Abbe, Heidtke, Olivia Clark and Gretta Sokup finished first in 13:39.5.

Sophie Schmidgall and Riley Johnson were second and third, respectively, in the 400 while the 1,600 relay team of Schmidgall, Sokup, Clark and Lily Hunter was also second. Heidtke and Sokup were third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 and Paige Smiskey finished third in the shot put.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0