Tuesday Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Bloomer powers past Amery in Division 3 quarterfinal

BLOOMER — Five players scored at least seven points as the Bloomer boys basketball team opened the Division 3 playoffs with a 49-28 victory on Tuesday evening.
The fifth-seeded Blackhawks (17-5) advance to play at fourth-seeded St. Croix Central in Friday's regional semifinals.
The trio of Evan Rogge, Connor Crane and Cael Iverson each scored 10 points to lead the way for Bloomer. Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Marcus Harelstad had seven points apiece as the Blackhawks shot a crisp 14-for-17 from the free throw line.
Carter Wollan had 12 points for Amery (3-21).
Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38
At Bruce, the fifth-seeded Red Raiders (19-6) routed the 12th-seeded Chieftains (7-17) in a Division 5 regional opener.
Brendan Anders led Lake Holcombe with 13 points and Harley Schroeder added 10.
Ryan Popowich scored a game-high 19 points for Bruce.
Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke and freshmen Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz each advanced to next Saturday's Division 1 state gymnastics championships by virtue of top-five finishes at Saturday's sectional in Marshfield.
Stanley-Boyd senior Sasha Nitz finished fourth in Division 3 at 120 pounds on Saturday at the final day of the Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison. Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer and Cadott's Tristan Drier were each fifth and Cadott's Kaleb Sonnentag and Dawson Webster were sixth.
Lauryn Deetz scored a game-high 27 points as the McDonell girls basketball team used a 23-0 run to help power past Eau Claire Immanuel 59-29 on Friday evening in the Division 5 regional semifinals at McDonell.