Tuesday Prep Boys Basketball Regional Roundup: Bloomer powers past Amery in Division 3 quarterfinal

BLOOMER — Five players scored at least seven points as the Bloomer boys basketball team opened the Division 3 playoffs with a 49-28 victory on Tuesday evening.

The fifth-seeded Blackhawks (17-5) advance to play at fourth-seeded St. Croix Central in Friday's regional semifinals.

The trio of Evan Rogge, Connor Crane and Cael Iverson each scored 10 points to lead the way for Bloomer. Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Marcus Harelstad had seven points apiece as the Blackhawks shot a crisp 14-for-17 from the free throw line.

Carter Wollan had 12 points for Amery (3-21).

Bruce 78, Lake Holcombe 38

At Bruce, the fifth-seeded Red Raiders (19-6) routed the 12th-seeded Chieftains (7-17) in a Division 5 regional opener.

Brendan Anders led Lake Holcombe with 13 points and Harley Schroeder added 10.

Ryan Popowich scored a game-high 19 points for Bruce.

Bruce moves on to play at fourth-seeded Athens on Friday.

Elmwood/Plum City 81, Cadott 52

At Plum City, the fifth-seeded Wolves (18-6) beat the 12th-seeded Hornets (6-19) in a Division 4 matchup.

Elmwood/Plum City advances to play at fourth-seeded Whitehall on Friday.

Turtle Lake 92, Cornell 44

At Turtle Lake, the second-seeded Lakers (19-6) defeated the 15th-seeded Chiefs (6-19) in a Division 5 matchup.

Turtle Lake advances to host 10th-seeded Owen-Withee in Friday's regional semis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0