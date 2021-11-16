Tuesday Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Eiler, Goettl and Ryan lead Cadott in opening win at Eau Claire Immanuel

EAU CLAIRE — Elly Eiler, Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan each scored at least 17 points to lead the Cadott girls basketball team to a 75-33 rout victory over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Tuesday evening.
Eiler scored a team-high 21 points including three of Cadott's 10-pointers for the game. Goettl added 18 points with a pair of three points and a perfect 4-for-4 effort from the free throw line and Ryan had 17 points with five threes and a two-point field goal as Cadott (1-0) raced out to a 40-13 halftime advantage.
Hannah Kazemba scored seven points for the Lancers (0-1).
Holmen 51, Chi-Hi 47
At Holmen, the Cardinals battled back from a 28-17 deficit before falling in a nonconference matchup to the Vikings.
Ava Reuter scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals (0-1) followed by Brooklyn Sandvig with 14 points.
Sydney Valiska and Kelsie Reibel had 13 points apiece for the Vikings (1-0).
Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 49
At Stanley, the Mounders bested the Orioles in a nonconference game.
Lily Hoel had a team-high 20 points for Stanley-Boyd (0-1), followed by nine points for Leslie Derks and seven for Mallory Eslinger.
Tori Blaskowski led all scorers with 21 points and Stella Rhude added 16 for Elk Mound (1-0).
Lake Holcombe 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
At Chetek, the Chieftains started off the season on the right foot with a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Brooke Lechleitner scored 16 points to lead the Chieftains (1-0) with 12 of those points coming in the second half as Lake Holcombe pulled away from a 25-21 halftime advantage. She was joined in double figures by Karly Kirkman with 11 points and Justine Kane with 10 points while Emma Lechleitner scored seven points.
Hannah Solie led all scorers with 19 points for the Bulldogs (0-1).
