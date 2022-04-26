Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer softball sweeps Thorp, takes lead atop Western Cloverbelt

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team took both games of a key Western Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon, defeating Thorp by scores of 6-1 and 13-1 in five innings.

Calley Olson struck out 15 batters across seven innings in the first game, allowing one hit. Tori Jenneman was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Laikyn Maidment was 2-for-3 and scored a run in the opening win at Bloomer scored five runs in the fourth inning. Trysta Leech struck out three while allowing six runs (four earned) in six innings for the Cardinals.

Thorp scored first in the second game with one run in the first before the Blackhawks (5-2, 4-0) tallied the final 13 runs of the game started by six in the second to complete the sweep. Olson was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two of Bloomer's five triples and one run batted in. Jenneman had a triple and three RBIs, Delaney Zwiefelhofer drove in two runs, Kelsey Kettner tripled and drove in two runs and Karley Rada tripled and scored twice for Bloomer. Olson struck out nine batters in five innings and allowed one unearned run for the win in the circle.

Alexa Hanson had a hit and run batted in for the Cardinals (3-3, 2-2).

Chi-Hi 15, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (4 inn.)

At Casper Park, Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron teamed up for a four-inning perfect game as the Cardinals routed the Old Abes.

Paige Steinmetz had a team-high three hits for Chi-Hi (12-0, 6-0) with three runs scored and four runs batted in. Makenna Johnston was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Camryn Fjelstad had two hits, two runs batted and two doubles, Aldrich doubled and drove in a run, Olivia Sanborn was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Rachel Jacobson had a hit, two runs scored, one double and two RBIs.

Aldrich and McEathron each struck out three batters in two innings pitched and retired all six batters each faced.

Fall Creek 15-5, McDonell 5-3

At Fall Creek, the Crickets swept the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader by scores of 15-5 in six innings and 5-3.

Kait Ortmann and Aubrey Dorn each hit solo home runs for the Macks and Emma Stelter added a double in game one. Catrina Cline, Sam Olson and Kennedy Tumm each drove in three runs in the victory for the Crickets, who scored in five of the six innings including six runs in the sixth inning to cap the win.

A four-run fifth inning helped the Crickets overcome an early hole to take the second game. Morgan Wirtz and Ortmann had two hits and one RBI each while Josie Witkowski doubled and scored three times for the Macks (2-2, 1-2). Kennedy Tumm had three hits and three runs batted in for the Crickets (7-4, 4-1).

Baseball

Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 5

At Casper Park, the Huskies rallied for five runs in the seventh to score a come-from-behind win over the Cardinals.

Grady Fredrick homered and drove in three and Owen Krista was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1).

Cole Bakkum was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in and Jonah Hanson drove in a run for the Huskies (5-1, 5-1) as Drew Wathke picked up the win in relief and Jalen Pascal pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

McDonell 12, Colfax 2 (5 inn.)

At Colfax, the Macks won for the second time in as many days.

Keagan Galvez doubled and drove in two runs for McDonell (2-3) while David Andersen scored two runs, drove in two runs and drew two walks. Aidan Misfeldt added a double and run batted in at the plate while scattering two runs on five hits across five innings for the win on the mound.

Bloomer 4, Thorp 0

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks blanked the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Jack Strand struck out 10 batters in five scoreless innings for the victory on the mound for Bloomer (6-0, 3-0). Strand also helped his effort at the plate with a double and run batted in. Jay Ryder stolen two bases and drove in one run and Gabe Prince had a run batted in and a steal.

Ashton Kroeplin had a hit and stolen base for the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1).

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 1, Eau Claire North 1

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals and Huskies battled to a Big Rivers tie.

Lizzie Dallas scored the goal for the Cardinals (5-2-1, 2-1-1) while Mallory Colle made four saves in net.

Track and Field

Bloomer boys win three events at Colby

At Colby, the Blackhawk boys won three events at the Colby Invitational.

Lucas Anderson finished first in the 800-meter dash with a time of two minutes, 17.56 seconds while the 3,200 relay team won in 9:15.58 and the 1,600 relay was victorious in 3:57.13.

The 800 relay took second place while Gavin Gehring and Anders Michaelsen were second and third, respectively, in the 1,600 and Benjamin Miller was second in the long jump. Matthew Holstad took third in the 100 and 200, Anderson was fourth in the 400, Hunter Steward and Gunnar Grambo were fourth and fifth in the shot put, respectively, and Grambo was also fifth in the discus. As a team the boys were second with 106 points as Merrill (170) won.

Alexa Post won the long jump with a distance of 15-10.75 to lead the girls team with teammate Danielle Latz close behind in third. Abby Iverson took second in the shot put and was also fourth in the discus. Cicely Kiecker and Lillian Kuske were second and fifth in the 400, respectively, and Kiecker and Petska were third and fifth in the 100, respectively. Jensyn Skaar was third in the 200 and Latz was fourth, the 400 relay was third and the 800 relay came home fourth. The 3,200 relay was fifth, Lauren Ruff was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Alena Otto finished fifth in the 1,600. The girls were third in team scoring with 109 and Colby won with 158.

