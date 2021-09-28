Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball holds off McDonell in five-set victory

The Bloomer volleyball team held off a late McDonell rally to earn a five-set Western Cloverbelt Conference victory on Tuesday evening at McDonell (25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 15-12).

Lexi Post led Bloomer (15-7, 2-2) with 15 kills followed by nine by Bella Seibel and six from Katlyn Jones. Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 18 and 14 assists, respectively, for the Blackhawks while Jones served three aces.

Madison Faschingbauer had a team-high 16 digs and Jacobs added 13 and Ciarra Seibel had one solo block in the win over the Macks (24-7, 1-3).

Chi-Hi 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0

At Wisconsin Rapids, the Cardinals earned a nonconference win in straight sets over the Red Raiders (25-21, 25-16, 25-23).

Sami Perlberg had a team-high 17 kills for the Cardinals (23-1) to go with the team lead in digs with 18 and three solo blocks. Sophie Robinson was also in double digits for kills with 12 and had 13 digs. Maddie Hunt had seven kills in the win.

Maddy Bauer had seven assists and a team-best four aces while Isabelle Eslinger (14) and Paige Steinmetz (12) had double digits in digs.

Cornell 3, Bruce 0

At Bruce, the Chiefs swept the Red Raiders in an East Lakeland win (25-21, 25-14, 25-16).

Michayla Turchen led Cornell (10-4, 8-0) with eight kills with two blocks. Jayda Turchen was close behind with seven kills and 14 digs and Briana and Brooke Sime had five kills each. Bralee Schroeder led the Chiefs with 12 assists and added three kills while Brooke Anderson had three aces.

Lake Holcombe 3, Birchwood 1

At Birchwood, the Chieftains lost the second set but prevailed in an East Lakeland matchup with the Bobcats (25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 25-15).

Brooke Gingras led the way with 10 kills for the Chieftains and Ava Story added eight. Chloe Lee and Hannah Wincek had 12 and seven assists, respectively, and Ella Hartzell had a team-high 21 digs in the win.

Cross Country

Bloomer boys win at Cumberland

At Cumberland, the Blackhawk boys edged Drummond for the top spot at an invite hosted by the Beavers.

Bloomer finished with 70 points, four better than Drummond (74) for the top spot. The strong performance was led by a pair of top-three finishes as Lucas Anderson was second in 18 minutes, 32 seconds and Anders Michaelsen took third in 18:46.9 for the 'Hawks. Jaden Ryan (13th), Willy Bischel (27th) and Gavin Gehrig (31st) were the other scoring runners for Bloomer. St. Croix Falls' Viktor Knigge won the race in 18:02.6.

Anna Boe-Parish finished 17th to lead the Bloomer girls as the 'Hawks ran incomplete. Grace Anderson (19th), Brooke Wittrock (34th) and Abigale Hable (46th) were the team's other runners. Barron's Fran Peterson won the race in 20:17.6 and Cameron (25) won the team title.

Lake Holcombe's Vavra seventh at Flambeau

At Tony, Carly Vavra finished in seventh place for the Chieftains at an invite hosted by the Falcons.

Vavra timed in at 25:25.3 to take seventh place as the lone runner for Lake Holcombe. Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski won the race in 19:50.8 and Prairie Farm took first as a team with 24 points, beating out Chequamegon (37).

New Auburn's Easton Rust was 21st in the boys race, followed by Oliver Cody and Cole Pederson in 29th and 30th, respectively, as the Trojans were incomplete. Flambeau's Luke Lawton won the boys race in 18:45.8 and Chequamegon was first as a team with 15 points.

