Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball scores five-set win over Cameron

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team picked up a five-set nonconference victory over Cameron on Tuesday evening (22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14).
Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks with 14 kills, followed by nine for Katlyn Jones and seven for Leah Bleskacek. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 17 and 14 assists, respectively, while Jones, Seibel and Herrick had three aces each.
Seibel also led the team with 10 digs and Jacobs added nine and Jones also chipped in with three blocks.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0
At Loyal, the Orioles earned a win in straight sets over the Greyhounds (25-13, 25-9, 25-10).
Emily Brenner led the charge for the Orioles with 17 kills, nine digs and six aces. Lily Hoel had 11 kills and four blocks, Kayte Licht had seven digs and six kills and Tina Benson had nine digs.
Leslie Derks and Kaden Drehmel had 20 and 10 assists, respectively.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi fourth at Mill Run
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals finished fourth of eight teams at Mill Run Golf Course.
Chi-Hi finished with a 207 as New Richmond was first as a team with 174, followed by Hudson with a 186.
Ava Finn tied for 13th with a 50 to lead the way for the Cards. Sydney Trinrud was 17th (51), Sarah Chaffee finished 18th (52) and Marley Sterling tied for 20th (54) to round out the scorers for the team.
New Richmond's Sydney Nolan shot a 42 to earn individual medalist honors.
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee third at Mondovi
At Mondovi, Emme Felmlee shot a 44 to take third for Stanley-Boyd at a CloverCroix Conference meet at Valley Golf Course.
Felmlee finished behind Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson (37) and Karalyn Skinner (43) at the front. Hannah Tinjum tied for 14th (57), Liberty Simon was 17th (63) and Daisy Dorn came home 19th (67) for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd finished fourth as a team with a 231 as Regis/Altoona (178) was first.