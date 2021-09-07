Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball scores five-set win over Cameron

BLOOMER — The Bloomer volleyball team picked up a five-set nonconference victory over Cameron on Tuesday evening (22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14).

Bella Seibel led the Blackhawks with 14 kills, followed by nine for Katlyn Jones and seven for Leah Bleskacek. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 17 and 14 assists, respectively, while Jones, Seibel and Herrick had three aces each.

Seibel also led the team with 10 digs and Jacobs added nine and Jones also chipped in with three blocks.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0

At Loyal, the Orioles earned a win in straight sets over the Greyhounds (25-13, 25-9, 25-10).

Emily Brenner led the charge for the Orioles with 17 kills, nine digs and six aces. Lily Hoel had 11 kills and four blocks, Kayte Licht had seven digs and six kills and Tina Benson had nine digs.

Leslie Derks and Kaden Drehmel had 20 and 10 assists, respectively.

Girls Golf

Chi-Hi fourth at Mill Run

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals finished fourth of eight teams at Mill Run Golf Course.