Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Anderson wins Barron cross country, Blackhawk boys win team title

BARRON — Lucas Anderson finished in first place to lead the Bloomer boys cross country team to a sweep of boys individual and team titles at Tuesday's Barron Invitational.

Anderson won the race in 17 minutes, 28.3 seconds to best St. Croix Falls' Viktor Knigge (17:42.8) for the top spot while Bloomer scoring a one-point victory over Rice Lake in the team scoring with 67 points.

Anders Michaelsen finished sixth (18:16.3) while Dominick Meisner and Jaden Ryan were 18th and 19th, respectively, and Jackson Jones was 26th to round out the scoring runners for the team. New Auburn's Joseph Reimer was 63rd as the Trojans ran incomplete.

Bloomer's Brooklyn Sarauer was 20th in the girls race to lead the Blackhawks. She timed in at 23:47.3 as Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald won in 19:30.3. Grace Anderson (22nd), Anna Boe-Parish (32nd), Alena Otto (33rd) and Brooklyn Wittrock (49th) were the other scoring runners as the 'Hawks were fifth in team scoring with 135 as Rice Lake (28) won.

Chi-Hi's Wagner, Mason second at Hudson

At Hudson, Lukas Wagner and Haley Mason each finished runner-up for the Cardinals at an invitational hosted by the Raiders.