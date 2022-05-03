Tuesday Prep Roundup: Bloomer's Strand tosses five-inning perfect game in doubleheader sweep at Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — Bloomer senior Jack Strand threw five perfect innings on the mound as the Blackhawks baseball team took both games of a doubleheader at Stanley-Boyd by scores of 10-0 in five innings and 8-6.

Strand set down all five batters he faced in order and had nine strikeouts while throwing 44 of his 61 pitches for strikes. Colin Crane finished 2-for-2 with two runs batted in at the plate while Jay Ryder, Zeke Strand, Gabe Hillman and Marcus Harelstad each drove in one run.

It was the second time this season Strand pitched a five-inning perfect game.

The Blackhawks needed two runs in the bottom of the sixth to help close out the win in the second game to complete the sweep. Ryder, Strand and Harelstad had two hits apiece with Strand driving in two runs, doubling and stealing three bases. Keegan Yohnk dealt three innings of scoreless relief with seven strikeouts to earn the win for the Blackhawks (10-1, 6-1).

Logan Burzynski had two hits and scored three runs and Brett Kroeplin doubled and drove in one for the Orioles (2-8, 1-6).

Chi-Hi 12, Menomonie 0 (5 inn.)

At Menomonie, nine runs in the fifth inning helped the Cardinals pull away from the Mustangs.

Grady Fredrick was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in for the Cards. Owen Krista had two hits of his own including a double and drove in three while Gavin Goodman plated two runs and scored twice.

That was more than enough run support for Easton Bobb as he struck out nine in five innings while scattering three hits and two walks.

McDonell 6, Cadott 4

At Casper Park, two runs in the bottom of the sixth pushed the Macks past the Hornets.

Eddie Mittermeyer had two hits while Carter Stelter, Ethan Goulet, Grant Smiskey and David Andersen each drove in a run for the Macks (3-5, 2-3). Aidan Misfeldt pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Ryan Sonnentag, Warren Bowe, Axel Tegels, Ashton Bremness and Parker Davis had two hits apiece for the Hornets (0-7, 0-5).

Track and Field

Baughman breaks own school record at Landgraf invite

At Bloomer, Destiny Baughman broke her own record in the triple jump in a win at the Dave Landgraf invitational.

Baughman won the event with a top leap of 36-feet, 1-inch. Dan Anderson won three events for the Macks, taking first in the 800-meter run (two minutes, 5.19 seconds), 1,600 (4;47.76) and 3,200 (10:21.62). Sydney Flanagan ran to victory in the 100 (13.24) and also took second in the long jump and Paige Smiskey won the discus with a top toss of 96-03.

Alexa Post had a strong night at Bloomer's home invite by winning the 200 (27.20) and 300 hurdles (48.77) while taking third in the 400. The Bloomer boys 3,200 relay team of Lucas Anderson, Gavin Gehring, Anders Michaelsen and Clayne Swartz won their race in 8:51.18. Gehring and Michaelsen were second and third, respectively, in the 800 while Lucas Anderson was second in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Isabel Rubenzer finished third in the triple jump, the girls 400 relay team of Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kicker, Karissa Petska and Makaiah Kempe was third, as was the boys 400 team of Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Ethan Seibel and Ian Tranby.

New Auburn's Triton Robey earned a runner-up finish in the pole vault and Paulina Weyergraf was third in the 100 and long jump. Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Blake Anders finished second in the 400 and third in the triple jump for the Knights.

Fall Creek swept the team titles with the boys (169) and girls (143.5) earning wins. The Bloomer girls were second with 85 points followed by McDonell in sixth (52.5), New Auburn in 11th (21) and Cornell/Lake Holcombe in 12th (20). The Bloomer boys took fifth (68) with McDonell sixth (54), Cornell/Lake Holcombe eighth (29) and New Auburn ninth (17).

Softball

Bloomer 13-12, Stanley-Boyd 0-0

At Stanley, the Blackhawks took both games of a doubleheader with the Orioles with 13-0 and 12-0 wins in five innings.

Calley Olson struck out eight in the first game and also had two hits including a double and an RBI. Laikyn Maidment and Kelsey Kettner had three his apiece and combined for four runs batted in while Tori Jenneman had two hits and two RBIs, Tyra Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-2 and Delaney Zwiefelhofer plated two runs.

Olson struck out 12 in the second game and got plenty of early run support as Bloomer scored a combined eight runs in the first two innings. Jenneman and Maidment each homered with Jenneman also adding a double and driving in two and Maidment plating three runs. Zwiefelhofer was 3-for-3 with Mckenna HIlger had two hits and scored two runs for the Blackhawks (10-2, 9-0).

Boys Tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Old Abes.

Nate Mason, Eric Andreo and Shaun Cooper were defeated in singles action while the teams of Ryan Santo and Howard Hull, Zandy Stowell and Jack Hedinger and Jack Krista and Aidan Wickland all fell in doubles competition.

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 4, Menomonie 1

At Menomonie, the Cardinals picked up a Big Rivers win over the Mustangs.

Lizzy Dallas scored two goals while Haley Mason and Jada Curtis each had a goal. Mason, Ella Gehl and Kadi Diallo had one assist each and Mallory Colle made one save in net for the Cardinals (7-2-1, 4-1-1).

Regis/McDonell 10, Wautoma/Wild Rose 0

At Wautoma, Annabelle Schroeder scored five goals as Regis/McDonell earned a win.

Schroeder scored four of her goals in the first half as Regis/McDonell (9-3, 8-1) built a 6-0 lead. Samantha Schaffer scored two goals and Lexi Ridenour, Grace Market and Colleen Callaghan each added one in the win. Allison Haag had two assists.

Boys Golf

Stanley-Boyd's Brenner third at Marshfield

At Marshfield, Isaac Brenner finished third to lead the Orioles at a Cloverbelt meet at Marshfield Country Club.

Brenner shot a 43 to finish behind Marshfield Columbus' Cole Noreen and Neillsville's Nolan John for the top spot. Cole Brenner (49), Dominic Raffetto (50) and Sasha Nitz (53) were the other scorers as Stanley-Boyd was third with a 195.

Thorp shot a 250 and was led by Carter Tieman (57), Jesse Windl (60), Zach Tieman (66) and Thomas Abramczak (67). Neillsville shot a 181 as a team.

