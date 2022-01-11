Tuesday Prep Roundup: Buonincontro, Schemenauer each score twice as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey beats Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE — Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scored twice to help the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team defeat Western Wisconsin 5-3 on Tuesday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Buonincontro and Schemenauer each added an assist while Emma-lyn Stephenson scored a goal and Paige Steinmetz and Addison Frenette had two assists apiece for the Sabers (7-6, 2-3).

Kasandra Herr made 35 saves in net in the victory for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie against the Stars (10-5, 2-3).

The Sabers scored in every period including three in the third with Schemenauer's empty-net goal with 31 seconds left icing the victory.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 7, River Falls 1

At River Falls, the Cardinals scored at least two goals in each period of a Big Rivers win over the Wildcats.

Owen Krista registered a hat trick and added an assist while Bryer Niblett, Mason Johnson, Carsten Reeg and Jack Bowe each lit the lamp as well for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-2). Trevor Bowe had three assists and Ben Carlson and Reeg each assisted on two goals.

Zach LeMay made 20 saves in the victory over the Wildcats (7-8, 1-6).

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax 46, Stanley-Boyd 24

At Colfax, the Raptors picked up a Cloverbelt dual win over the Orioles.

Luke Blanchard (160 pounds), Bowen Rothbauer (170), Ethan Rubenzer (182) and James McElroy (126) earned pinfall wins for Bloomer/Colfax while Alex Poirier (145) picked up a 13-5 major decision win.

Dale Sayles (113) and Sasha Nitz (120) scored pinfall wins for the Orioles.

Boys Basketball

Onalaska 61, Chi-Hi 55

At Onalaska, the Hilltoppers bested the Cardinals in nonconference competition.

Jackson Tomczak led the Cardinals (1-11) with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Keion Twyman and Mason Monarski with 14 points each.

Michael Skemp led all scorers with 20 points for Onalaska (7-2).

Augusta 87, Cadott 55

At Cadott, the Beavers outscored the Hornets 51-29 in the second half to pull away to a nonconference win.

Braden Schneider scored 13 points and Tegan Ritter added nine points for the Hornets (3-8).

Dalton Robinson had 25 points for the Beavers (6-4).

Winter 65, Cornell 53

At Winter, the Warriors bested the Chiefs in East Lakeland action.

Blake Anders had a team-high 19 points for the Chiefs (2-11, 0-6) and Avery Turany added nine points.

Albert Blair had 14 points for Winter (1-10, 1-5).

Prairie Farm 70, Lake Holcombe 59

At Holcombe, the Chieftains led at the break but fell to the Panthers in East Lakeland competition.

Dylan Bowen scored 28 points including seven 3-pointers and Colton Minnick added 22 points for the Chieftains (2-8, 2-4).

Tyler Rassbach had 23 points for the Panthers (5-4, 5-1).

Girls Basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Bloomer 42

At Bloomer, the Thunder outscored the Blackhawks by a 39-19 margin in the second half to stay unbeaten in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Danielle Latz scored 10 points for the Blackhawks (5-5, 2-3).

Brooke McCune led all scorers with 23 points for the Thunder (13-0, 6-0).

Fall Creek 41, Stanley-Boyd 40

At Stanley, the Crickets edged the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt action.

Leslie Derks led the Orioles (3-9, 0-4) with 15 points and Lily Hoel scored 10 points.

Kennedy Tumm scored 12 points and Gianna Vollrath added nine points including the game-winning basket for the Crickets (9-6, 4-3).

Prairie Farm 56, Lake Holcombe 34

At Holcombe, the Panthers outscored the Chieftains 31-19 in the second half to stay perfect in East Lakeland competition.

Brooke Lechleitner led the Chieftains (5-4, 3-1) with 13 points and Emma Lechleitner added nine.

Sydney Junkans had 21 points for the Panthers (9-2, 5-0).

