Tuesday Prep Roundup

Tuesday Prep Roundup: Buonincontro, Schemenauer each score twice as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey beats Western Wisconsin

Joey Schemenauer

Schemenauer

MENOMONIE — Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scored twice to help the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team defeat Western Wisconsin 5-3 on Tuesday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Buonincontro and Schemenauer each added an assist while Emma-lyn Stephenson scored a goal and Paige Steinmetz and Addison Frenette had two assists apiece for the Sabers (7-6, 2-3).

Kasandra Herr made 35 saves in net in the victory for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie against the Stars (10-5, 2-3).

The Sabers scored in every period including three in the third with Schemenauer's empty-net goal with 31 seconds left icing the victory.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 7, River Falls 1

Owen Krista

Krista

At River Falls, the Cardinals scored at least two goals in each period of a Big Rivers win over the Wildcats.

Owen Krista registered a hat trick and added an assist while Bryer Niblett, Mason Johnson, Carsten Reeg and Jack Bowe each lit the lamp as well for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-2). Trevor Bowe had three assists and Ben Carlson and Reeg each assisted on two goals.

Zach LeMay made 20 saves in the victory over the Wildcats (7-8, 1-6).

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax 46, Stanley-Boyd 24

At Colfax, the Raptors picked up a Cloverbelt dual win over the Orioles.

Luke Blanchard (160 pounds), Bowen Rothbauer (170), Ethan Rubenzer (182) and James McElroy (126) earned pinfall wins for Bloomer/Colfax while Alex Poirier (145) picked up a 13-5 major decision win.

Dale Sayles (113) and Sasha Nitz (120) scored pinfall wins for the Orioles.

Boys Basketball

Onalaska 61, Chi-Hi 55

Jackson Tomczak

Tomczak

At Onalaska, the Hilltoppers bested the Cardinals in nonconference competition.

Jackson Tomczak led the Cardinals (1-11) with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Keion Twyman and Mason Monarski with 14 points each.

Michael Skemp led all scorers with 20 points for Onalaska (7-2).

Augusta 87, Cadott 55

Braden Schneider

Schneider

At Cadott, the Beavers outscored the Hornets 51-29 in the second half to pull away to a nonconference win.

Braden Schneider scored 13 points and Tegan Ritter added nine points for the Hornets (3-8).

Dalton Robinson had 25 points for the Beavers (6-4).

Winter 65, Cornell 53

Blake Anders

Anders

At Winter, the Warriors bested the Chiefs in East Lakeland action.

Blake Anders had a team-high 19 points for the Chiefs (2-11, 0-6) and Avery Turany added nine points.

Albert Blair had 14 points for Winter (1-10, 1-5).

Prairie Farm 70, Lake Holcombe 59

Dylan Bowen

Bowen

At Holcombe, the Chieftains led at the break but fell to the Panthers in East Lakeland competition.

Dylan Bowen scored 28 points including seven 3-pointers and Colton Minnick added 22 points for the Chieftains (2-8, 2-4).

Tyler Rassbach had 23 points for the Panthers (5-4, 5-1).

Girls Basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Bloomer 42

Danielle Latz

Latz

At Bloomer, the Thunder outscored the Blackhawks by a 39-19 margin in the second half to stay unbeaten in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Danielle Latz scored 10 points for the Blackhawks (5-5, 2-3).

Brooke McCune led all scorers with 23 points for the Thunder (13-0, 6-0).

Fall Creek 41, Stanley-Boyd 40

At Stanley, the Crickets edged the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt action.

Leslie Derks led the Orioles (3-9, 0-4) with 15 points and Lily Hoel scored 10 points.

Kennedy Tumm scored 12 points and Gianna Vollrath added nine points including the game-winning basket for the Crickets (9-6, 4-3).

Prairie Farm 56, Lake Holcombe 34

Brooke Lechleitner

B. Lechleitner

At Holcombe, the Panthers outscored the Chieftains 31-19 in the second half to stay perfect in East Lakeland competition.

Brooke Lechleitner led the Chieftains (5-4, 3-1) with 13 points and Emma Lechleitner added nine.

Sydney Junkans had 21 points for the Panthers (9-2, 5-0).

