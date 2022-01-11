Tuesday Prep Roundup: Buonincontro, Schemenauer each score twice as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey beats Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE — Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer each scored twice to help the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team defeat Western Wisconsin 5-3 on Tuesday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Buonincontro and Schemenauer each added an assist while Emma-lyn Stephenson scored a goal and Paige Steinmetz and Addison Frenette had two assists apiece for the Sabers (7-6, 2-3).
Kasandra Herr made 35 saves in net in the victory for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie against the Stars (10-5, 2-3).
The Sabers scored in every period including three in the third with Schemenauer's empty-net goal with 31 seconds left icing the victory.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 7, River Falls 1
At River Falls, the Cardinals scored at least two goals in each period of a Big Rivers win over the Wildcats.
Owen Krista registered a hat trick and added an assist while Bryer Niblett, Mason Johnson, Carsten Reeg and Jack Bowe each lit the lamp as well for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-2). Trevor Bowe had three assists and Ben Carlson and Reeg each assisted on two goals.
The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.
McDonell junior Canan Huss has made an impact in his first season with the boys basketball team, averaging 16 points per game including a game-winning 3-pointer in Friday's overtime win at Eau Claire Regis.
Connor Crane finished with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bloomer boys basketball players in double figures as the Blackhawks earned a 73-34 Western Cloverbelt win over Cadott on Friday evening.
The Cadott girls basketball team ran its win streak to seven in a row on Thursday evening with a 68-47 win at Bloomer. Lauryn Goettl led the way for the Hornets with 22 points and Laken Ryan added 17 points in the win.