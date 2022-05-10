Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball rallies past New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — The Chi-Hi baseball team scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to earn a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over New Richmond on Tuesday.

Liam Brennan drove in two runs while Mayson Tester added an RBI for the Cardinals (8-4, 5-2). Dawson Goodman scored two runs and also stole two bases in the win. Jakeb LeQuia earned the win in relief with a scoreless seventh inning after Easton Bobb struck out six in allowing three earned runs across six innings.

Eau Claire Regis 16, Cadott 4 (5 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the unbeaten Ramblers routed the Hornets.

Caden Weber hit a home run and drove in seven runs for the Ramblers (11-0, 8-0). Payton Loomis struck out five across four innings pitched.

Axel Tegels had two hits and an RBI and Warren Bowe drove in two for the Hornets (1-10, 0-8).

Softball

Chi-Hi 14, River Falls 0 (5 inn.)

At River Falls, the Cardinals remained unbeaten by blanking the Wildcats.

Madisyn Bauer homered and drove in three for the Cardinals (17-0, 11-0). Basia Olson, Piper Kukuk, Lizzie Boiteau and Olivia Sanborn had two hits each and Makenna Johnston was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in and three stolen bases.

Hannah Aldrich and Lakken McEathron combined for a five-inning no-hitter with McEathron earning the win with three relief innings and six strikeouts.

Thorp 4-14, Stanley-Boyd 2-1

At Thorp, the Cardinals took two from the Orioles by scores of 4-2 and 14-1 in six innings.

Trysta Leech struck out a pair in the first game in seven innings to earn the win in the circle. Megan Drost and Kianna Simon each had two hits for the Cardinals. Emme Felmlee drove in a run for the Orioles.

The bats came alive in the second game with a combined 11 runs in the final three innings. Leech struck out seven more in six innings to earn the win in the second game for the Cards (7-8, 6-6). Ava Teclaw finished 3-for-3 with five runs scored, two doubles, four runs batted in and five stolen bases. Alexa Hanson drove in two runs, Alexis LaCanne had two hits and three runs scored and Izzy Haas was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Sierra Close drove in a run for the Orioles (1-14, 1-11).

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 20, Bruce 1 (3 inn.)

At Bruce, the Knights scored 16 runs in the third inning to best the Red Raiders.

Bralee Schroeder tripled and drove in two while Allie Turany had three RBIs and two runs scored for the Knights (4-7, 4-5). Makya Hetherington drove in two batters and Brooke Anderson struck out six in three innings pitched to earn the victory in the circle.

Girls Soccer

Chi-Hi 2, Rice Lake 1

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals edged the Warriors.

Haley Mason and Ella Gehl each scored a goal for the Cardinals (10-2-1, 5-1-1). Kadi Diallo had an assist while Mallory Colle made six saves in net.

Boys Tennis

River Falls 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Wildcats bested the Cardinals.

Nate Mason, Eric Andreo, Howard Hull and Shaun Cooper fell in singles action while the teams of Jacob Harvey and Ryan Santo, Zandy Slowiak and Jack Hedinger and Aidan Wickland and Jack Krista were bested in doubles competition.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi ties for fifth at Wild Ridge

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals tied Eau Claire North for fifth place in a Big Rivers meet at Wild Ridge.

The Cards and Huskies each shot a 162 to tie for fifth as Eau Claire Memorial won the meet with a 144. Caden Kolinski and Carsten Reeg each shot a 40 to tie for 17th place while Zach LeMay and Brody Markert were one shot behind with 41s.

Hudson's Sam Swavely and Eau Claire Memorial's Parker Etzel finished with 34s to tie for first individually.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0