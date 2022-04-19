Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi baseball shuts out Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — Easton Bobb and Brady Johnson teamed up to toss a complete game, one-hit shutout on Tuesday afternoon as the Chi-Hi baseball team earned a 10-0 win in Rice Lake.

Bobb struck out 12 and walked none while allowing one hit in six scoreless innings for the Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) before Johnson tossed a scoreless seventh inning. Grady Fredrick was 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs batted in while Liam Brennan also drove in three runs in the win.

Dawson Goodman finished 2-for-4 with a run batted in and stolen base and Owen Krista had two hits, scored two runs, drove in two and stole one base.

Bloomer 6, Cadott 3

At Cadott, the Blackhawks doubled up the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Jay Ryder earned the win in relief for the Blackhawks (4-0, 1-0) with nine strikeouts in three innings while allowing two unearned runs. Connor Crane was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a stolen base and Marcus Harelstad stole two bases.

Warren Bowe was 3-for-3 with a double and struck out 14 batters in 5.1 innings pitched for the Hornets (0-2, 0-1).

Thorp 11, Owen-Withee 1 (5 inn.)

At Thorp, the Cardinals routed the Blackhawks in five innings.

Aiden Rosemeyer finished 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored, three runs batted in and two stolen bases for the Cardinals (1-1, 1-0) and Gavin Boie drove in two runs.

Rosemeyer also struck out eight in four innings and allowed one earned run before Boie pitched a scoreless fifth with two strikeouts.

Softball

Chi-Hi 6-15, Menomonie 2-0

At Menomonie, the Cardinals swept a Big Rivers doubleheader with the Mustangs by scores of 6-2 and 15-0 in three innings.

Basia Olson had three hits including a home run and two doubles while driving in three runs in the first game. Makenna Johnston scored two runs to help provide run support for starter Hannah Aldrich, who struck out eight while scattering five hits and two earned runs across seven innings.

The bats broke out in game two as Chi-Hi scored eight runs in the first inning to set the tone to complete the sweep. Johnston was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in, two runs scored and a double. Emme Bergh had two hits in and a run batted in while Olivia Bero, Olson and Lizzie Boiteau each drove in two runs. Lakken McEathron struck out four while scattering one hit and one walk in three scoreless innings for the Cardinals (6-0, 4-0).

Bloomer 11, Fall Creek 1 (5 inn.)

At Bloomer, nine runs in the first inning set the tone for the Blackhawks in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Calley Olson finished 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two runs batted in for Bloomer (2-2, 1-0). Delaney Zwiefelhofer had two hits including a double and two runs batted in, RyAnna Keller had three hits and a stolen base and Tyra Zwiefelhofer had two hits including a double and two RBIs.

Olson was also strong in the circle with four strikeouts while scattering three hits, one earned run and zero walks in five innings.

Cadott 12, Osseo-Fairchild 11

At Cadott, the Hornets outlasted the Thunder for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Goettl was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four runs batted in for the Hornets (1-0, 1-0). Makenna Barone and Elly Eiler each added three hits and a double apiece, Olivia Goodman had three hits and three runs scored and Laken Ryan was 2-for-3 with three runs scored in the win. Goettl blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to tie the game before Eiler's walk-off single won it for Cadott.

Makenna Barone struck out five in six innings pitched in the circle for Cadott.

Flambeau 14, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13 (8 inn.)

At Cornell, the Falcons prevailed in an East Lakeland slugfest over the Knights.

Makya Heatherington was 4-for-5 and Teryn Close added two hits for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (0-3, 0-3).

Flambeau 9-3 entering the bottom of the sixth before the Knights scored eight runs. Flambeau retook the lead with four in the top of the seventh but the Knights responded with two runs to force extras.

Track and Field

LH/C's Lechleitner wins 300-meter hurdles

At Chetek, Emma Lechleitner ran to victory for Lake Holcombe/Cornell in the 300-meter hurdles.

Lechleitner finished first with a time of 53.82 seconds to take the victory. The girls 800 relay team of Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy was second with the 400 relay unit of Sime, Boehm, Carly Vavra and Duffy third. Boehm and Vavra were fourth in the long jump and discus, respectively, and Boehm was also fifth in the 100 hurdles.

Paulina Weyergraf finished third in the 300 hurdles to lead the New Auburn girls. Lauren Allison (1,600) and Morgan Berg (shot put) were each fourth in their respective events while the girls 400 relay was fifth and Aliya North took fifth in the triple jump.

Prairie Farm finished first as a team with 135 points by one point over Cameron (134) with Lake Holcombe/Cornell sixth (48) and New Auburn seventh (33).

Blake Anders won the 400 in 56.09 with Hunter Anders taking fourth place to lead the Lake Holcombe/Cornell boys. Two relay teams finished second for the Knights as the 800 (Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders) and 1,600 (Bowe, Dawson Munson, Turany, Blake Anders) teams took runner-up. Turany and Bowe were also second and fifth, respectively, in the shot put while Blake Anders took second in the triple jump. Munson was third in the 110 hurdles, the 400 relay team of Turany, Person, Jayden Joas-Shaw and Bowe was fourth and Munson came home fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Triton Robey won the long jump for the New Auburn boys with a top leap of 18-feet, 10.5-inches and Andrew Gotham was tops in the shot put with his best toss of 36-11.5. Robey also took third in the pole vault and fourth in the triple jump while Joseph Reimer (800), Easton Rust (3,200) and Gotham (discus) were each fifth in their respective events.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell (66) and New Auburn (55) were third and fourth, respectively, in the team scoring as Unity (187) bested Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (158) for first.

Bloomer wins three events at Medford Early Bird

At Medford, the Blackhawks won three events at the Medford Early Bird Invitational.

The girls team won two events as Lillian Kuske and Alexa Post earned victories. Kuske won the shot put with a top distance of 32-5.75 while also taking fourth in the 400 and 100 and fifth in the shot put. Post won the 200 in 27.94 and was also second in the long jump and 400. Danielle Latz was runner-up in the high jump and fifth in the long jump.

Two girls relays took third as the 3,200 (Grace Anderson, Brooklyn Sarauer, Claire Boos, Ivorie Rogge) and 400 (Jensyn Skaar, Cicely Kiecker, Cora Bohl and Ava Jack) earned strong finishes. Kiecker was also fourth in the pole vault, Abby Iverson finished fourth in the shot put and Alena Otto came home fifth in the 3,200.

Bloomer was third in team scoring with 114 points as Loyal (146) and Medford (119) were first and second, respectively.

The boys 400 relay team of Matthew Holstad, Benjamin Miller, Parker Ruff and Karim Bah won their race in 49.41. Two more relays earned second-place finishes as the 3,200 (Gavin Gehring, Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen and Jaden Ryan) and 1,600 (Michaelsen, Anderson, Gehring, Ryan) teams were each runner-up. The 1,600 team of Ruff, Clayne Swartz, Willy Bischel and Alek Lundgren was fifth.

Anderson was second in the 1,600, Holstad took third in the 100 and fifth in the 200, Michaelsen and Gehring were third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 and Miller was fifth in the long jump.

As a team Bloomer was fourth with 69 points as Medford (127.5) edged Northland Pines (124.5) for first.

Boys Golf

McDonell/Regis first at Hickory Hills

At Eau Claire, the Saints finished first at a five-team Cloverbelt meet at Hickory Hills.

Andrew Bauer shot a 37 to earn medalist honors for the Saints with Ben Biskupski one shot behind in second. Isaac Petersilka tied for third at 40 and Josh Brickner carded a 43 to take seventh as the team shot a 158.

Bloomer's Jonah Bleskacek shot a 40 to tie with Cadott's Peter Weir and Petersilka for third. Karsten Bergh (41), Jake Bleskacek (46) and Kaitlyn Bohl (47) were the other scoring golfers for the Blackhawks as they took second at 174. Cadott was third with a 194 with Sam Scheidler (47), Ethan Foldy (52) and Jacob Ackley (55) as the other scoring golfers.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 13, Melrose-Mindoro 3

At Eau Claire, Annabelle Schroeder scored five goals as Regis/McDonell earned a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Lexi Ridenour scored three goals, Samantha Schaffer scored twice and Colleen Callaghan, Ridgley Caporusso and Alison Haag each scored a goal in the win for Regis/McDonell (4-2, 3-1).

