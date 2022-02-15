Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey blanks Ashland in Division 1 playoff opener

The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored five goals in the first period as a part of a 12-0 shutout win over Ashland on Tuesday evening in their Division 1 regional semifinal contest at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Cardinals (13-10-1) advance to play at Eau Claire North on Thursday in the regional finals.

Isaac Small registered a hat trick to lead the scoring brigade for the Cardinals. Mason Johnson and Evan Eslinger each scored twice while Owen Krista, Jackson Hoem, Ben Carlson, Cayden Swoboda and Isaac Benish registered goals in the win. Reid Gibbs, Eslinger and Carsten Reeg had two assists apiece.

Bridger Fixmer stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 41

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks bested the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Brooklyn Sarauer finished with 14 points to lead the Blackhawks (9-14, 4-10) with Danielle Latz adding 13.

Lily Hoel had a game-high 17 points for the Orioles (7-16, 4-10).

Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33

At Holcombe, a balanced scoring effort pushed the Chieftains past the Chiefs for an East Lakeland win.

Justine Kane scored 17 points for the Chieftains (15-5, 11-2) and was one of four Lake Holcombe players in double figures. Brooke Lechleitner had 16 points, Emma Lechleitner finished with 13 points and Karly Kirkman scored 12 in the win.

Grace Harycki had 13 points for Cornell (3-18, 2-10).

Flambeau 49, New Auburn 19

At Tony, the Falcons picked up an East Lakeland win over the Trojans.

Evelyn Cody scored six points for New Auburn (7-13, 4-10).

Kristen Lawton had a game-high 25 points for the Falcons (15-5, 9-3).

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Regis 49, McDonell 47

At McDonell, the Ramblers edged the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt encounter.

Eddie Mittermeyer finished with 22 points and Canan Huss added 11 for the Macks (9-12, 6-7).

Alex Leis had 15 points for the Ramblers (8-12, 6-7).

Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48

At Stanley, the Orioles routed the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Lucas Smith led Stanley-Boyd (14-6, 12-1) with 16 points and was joined in double figures by Cooper Nichols (13 points), Carsen Hause (11 points) and Brady Potaczek (10 points).

Jack Steinke had a game-high 24 points for the Thunder (5-15, 4-9).

Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56

At Holcombe, the Chiefs picked up an East Lakeland win over the Chieftains.

Blake Anders led Cornell (6-17, 3-12) with 23 points, followed closely by 22 points for Dylan Bowe and 13 for Dawson Munson.

Harley Schroeder and Dylan Bowen scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, for Lake Holcombe (7-15, 6-9).

Fall Creek 64, Thorp 49

At Thorp, the Crickets bested the Cardinals in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Cameron Martzke had 20 points for Fall Creek (18-4, 12-1).

Brady Stewart led Thorp (6-15, 1-11) with 19 points and Ryan Raether added 16.

