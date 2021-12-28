Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys hockey falls in overtime to Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs

ASHWAUBENON — Talan Blanck's power-play goal seven minutes and 22 seconds into overtime was the difference on Tuesday as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team fell to St. Mary's Springs 3-2 at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase.

Jack Bowe and Owen Krista each scored goals for the Cardinals (3-5) to help take the game to overtime before the Ledgers (6-1) earned the win.

Bridger Fixmer made 32 saves in net for the Cardinals.

Ashwaubenon 9, R/A/M 2

At Menomonie, the Jaguars scored three goals in each period of a win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell.

Evan Gustafson and Sam Knickerbocker scored goals for R/A/M (1-7) while Alex Erickson made 59 saves in net as Ashwaubenon outshot R/A/M by a 68-19 margin.

Cooper Routheau netted a hat trick and added three assists for the Jaguars (10-2).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1-1 at home tourney

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers lost to Fond du Lac 4-2 before beating Black River Falls in overtime 4-3.

Madelyn Hebert scored the game-winning goal for the Sabers in their second game of the day versus the Tigers. Brianna Buonincontro, Joey Schemenauer and Tessa Leisses scored to help the Sabers build a 3-1 lead in the third period before Black River Falls scored twice in the final two minutes to send the game to an extra period. Kasandra Herr stopped 27 shots in the win.

Addisyn Buesgen and Buonincontro helped stake the Sabers to a 2-0 lead in the first game before the Warbirds scored all four goals in the third period to rally to the opening win. Herr made 28 saves in net for the Sabers.

Boys Basketball

Appleton North 68, Chi-Hi 35

At Green Bay, the Lightning outscored the Cardinals by a 36-14 margin in the second half to pull away.

Kansas Smith scored nine points to lead the Cardinals (1-7) and Mason Monarski added seven.

Maximus Nelson led all scorers with 16 points for Appleton North (6-3).

Girls Basketball

Middleton 65, Chi-Hi 27

At Middleton, Middleton jumped out to a 35-12 halftime lead in a Cardinal battle.

Brooklyn Sandvig scored nine points and Ava Reuter added seven for Chi-Hi (0-9).

Audrey Deptula had a game-high 19 points for Middleton (5-3).

