Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer routs Superior for first Big Rivers win in more than three years

Schwab earned the win on the mound by striking out 10 while allowing two earned runs in six innings.

Cadott 10, Eau Claire Regis 5

At Cadott, the Hornets doubled up the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Dylan Davis had three hits including a double with two runs scored and two runs batted in while going five innings on the mound to earn the win for the Hornets (2-8, 1-6).

Ryan Swenson and Ryan Sonnentag each had two hits and a double apiece with Swenson driving in five.

Softball

McDonell 13-15, Colby/Abbotsford 1-0

At Casper Park, the Macks rolled to a pair of nonconference wins.

Maggie Craker, Becca Baier and Morgan Wirtz each had two hits for McDonell in the first game, a 13-1 win in five innings. Kennedy Willi and Wirtz drove in three runs each with Willi and Kait Ortmann adding two hits. Katie Ruf struck out seven in four innings while allowing one run in the circle for the win.