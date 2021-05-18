Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer routs Superior for first Big Rivers win in more than three years

The Chi-Hi girls soccer team routed Superior 6-1 on Tuesday at Dorais Field, snapping a Big Rivers Conference losing skid that dated back more than three years.
Haley Mason scored three goals to lead the Cardinals while Grace Ritzinger added two and Jacklyn Oldroyd scored once in the win.
Mason and Ritzinger each assisted on two goals while Ella Ausman and Kinsey Gerlach had an assist apiece as the Cardinals (2-4-1, 1-3-1) won for the first time in league competition since a 4-1 triumph over Superior on May 15, 2018.
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 3, Altoona 1
At Altoona, three different players scored as the Saints earned a victory.
Colleen Callaghan, Annabelle Schroeder and Lexi Ridenour each scored in the victory for Regis/McDonell with Ridenour and Ridgeley Caparusso adding assists.
Anna Allen made four saves in net for the Saints (3-3).
Baseball
Bloomer 12, Cumberland 2 (6 inn.)
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks won their 11th game in a row by powering past the Beavers in a Heart O'North matchup.
Jack Strand had three of Bloomer's seven hits and drove in three runs. Ethan Rothbauer added two hits and scored four runs while Keegan Yohnk doubled and drove in three. Connor Crane and Cole Schwab each had two runs batted in for the Blackhawks (11-2, 8-2).
Schwab earned the win on the mound by striking out 10 while allowing two earned runs in six innings.
Cadott 10, Eau Claire Regis 5
At Cadott, the Hornets doubled up the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt victory.
Dylan Davis had three hits including a double with two runs scored and two runs batted in while going five innings on the mound to earn the win for the Hornets (2-8, 1-6).
Ryan Swenson and Ryan Sonnentag each had two hits and a double apiece with Swenson driving in five.
Softball
McDonell 13-15, Colby/Abbotsford 1-0
At Casper Park, the Macks rolled to a pair of nonconference wins.
Maggie Craker, Becca Baier and Morgan Wirtz each had two hits for McDonell in the first game, a 13-1 win in five innings. Kennedy Willi and Wirtz drove in three runs each with Willi and Kait Ortmann adding two hits. Katie Ruf struck out seven in four innings while allowing one run in the circle for the win.
The bats stayed hot in the second game for the Macks as 10 runs in the second inning helped in a 15-0 win in three innings. Craker, Baier, Wirtz, Josie Witkowski, Emma Stelter and Katie Ruf each had two hits with Baier cracking two doubles. Witkowski drove in four and the trio of Wirtz, Arlyona Hazelton and Ruf each plating two runs.
Craker threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn the win in the second game for the Macks (10-5).
Bloomer 7, Cumberland 0
At Cumberland, the Blackhawks blanked the Beavers for a Heart O'North win.
Calley Olson struck out 13 batters in scattering one hit and one walk over seven innings for the victory in the circle. Olson also helped her own cause at the plate with two hits including a double for the Blackhawks. Mckenna Hilger was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kylee Sedlacek was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Bloomer.
Loyal/Greenwood 10, Stanley-Boyd 4
At Stanley, the Orioles fell in a nonconference matchup.
Emily Brenner had three hits including a double while Monica Derks and Ashly Zastrow had two hits apiece for the Orioles (2-10).
Boys Golf
McDonell/Regis sweeps top-four spots in Owen
At Owen, the Saints finished first through fourth in a Cloverbelt Conference win.
Andrew Bauer earned medalist honors with a 35, followed by Isaac Petersilka (39), Ben Biskupski and Josh Brickner (40) as McDonell/Regis finished first as a team with a 154 as Stanley-Boyd (172) was second and Cadott (180) was fifth.
Dominic Raffetto and Isaac Brenner each shot a 42 for the Orioles to finish tied for seventh. Mason Felmlee and Sasha Nitz each carded a 44 for the runner-up Orioles. Jacob Ackley and Sam Scheidler each finished with a 44 for the Hornets with Cole Sopiarz and Ethan Foldy tied at 46.
Thorp was 10th with a 240, led by Zach Tieman (54), Carter Tieman (56), Jesse Windl (62) and Warren Nye (68).