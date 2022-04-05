Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi girls soccer tops Holmen, improves to 2-0

HOLMEN — The Chi-Hi girls soccer team improved to 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon with a 2-1 nonconference win at Holmen.

Grace Ritzinger and Haley Mason each scored for the Cardinals (2-0) with Kadi Diallo assisting on Mason's goal.

Cameron Hagen made 11 saves in goal in the win.

Regis/McDonell 3, Arcadia 0

At Eau Claire, Eau Claire Regis/McDonell scored six goals in the first half of a victory over Arcadia.

Samantha Shaffer scored three goals and assisted on another while Anabelle Schroeder, Alison Haag, Colleen Callaghan and Amber Adams each scored in the win for Regis/McDonell (2-1).

Eau Claire Regis/McDonell put 21 shots on goal compared to zero from Arcadia (0-1).

Track and Field

Chi-Hi wins two events at Big Rivers indoor

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals won a pair of events at the Big Rivers Conference Indoor Meet hosted at UW-Eau Claire.

Taylor Mosher won the girls 55-meter dash with a time of 8.03 seconds and the boys distance medley relay team of Ryan Beranek, Christian Crumbaker, Benjamin Cihasky and Lukas Wagner was first in 11:10.3.

Ava Krista finished second in the triple jump and Riley Hinke was seventh and the girls 1,600 relay of Emma-lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek, Abby Merconti and Brooklyn Sandvig was second. Brayden Warwick finished third in the 55 hurdles while Jackson Bohland (55) and Ava Reuter (shot put) were fourth, respectively, in their individual events. The girls distance medley team of Jordan Chen, Sandvig, Sedlacek and Merconti was fourth, as was the boys 800 relay team of Landon Iverson, Samuel Peterson, Gabe Vargas and Ethan Faschingbauer and the 1,600 relay team of Cihasky, Wagner, Tiege Anderson and Beranek.

The girls 3,200 relay unit of Susan Bergeman, Kristin Torkelson, Ireland McQuillan and Addison Seaholm and Christian Crumbaker (triple jump) were each fifth and the relay 1,600 relay team of Vargas, Faschingbauer, Solomon Mason and Warwick and 3,200 relay unit of Ian Simetkosky, Connor Bruhn, Mason Fredrickson and Jake Mason were each sixth.

Solomon Mason (55 hurdles), Grace Gugel (pole vault), Crumbaker (long jump) and the boys 800 throwers relay were seventh, Nathan Meinen tied for ninth in the high jump and Trey Henning took 10th in the shot put.

Stanley-Boyd's Hause, Haas win at Wausau West

At Wausau, Carsen Hause and Zachary Haas won events for the Stanley-Boyd boys at the Wausau West Boys Small School invite.

Hause won the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches Haas was first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:32.51.

Cooper Nichols tied for third in the pole vault, finished fourth in the long jump and 400 and was fifth in the 55. Nich Schmelzer and Aydden Marten were fourth and seventh, respectively, in the 55 hurdles and fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 200 hurdles.

The 1,600 relay team of Jake LaGrander, Rudy Kletsch, Blake Mellor and Madden Mahr and the 4x147 relay team of Mellor, LaGrander, Kletsch and Mahr was eighth while Reece Trunkel took ninth in the 800.

As a team the Orioles were seventh with 60 points while Edgar won the team title with 95.

Boys Golf

McDonell/Regis' Bauer fifth at Sauk Prairie invite

At Prairie Du Sac, Andrew Bauer finished fifth overall for McDonell/Eau Claire Regis at the Sauk Prairie Invite.

Bauer shot a 79 to lead the way for the team. Carter Grill (87), Ben Biskupski (88) and Isaac Petersilka (89) rounded out the scoring golfers for McDonell/Regis as the team finished with a 343 which was good for fourth place overall.

DeForest won the team title with a 341.

Softball

Mosinee 23, Thorp 22

At Mosinee, the Indians won a high-scoring nonconference matchup against the Cardinals.

Alexa Hanson was 5-for-6 with two runs batted in and five runs scored. Ava Teclaw was 5-for-5 with five runs batted in and four runs scored, Abby Schultze added three hits and two runs batted in and Megan Drost had two hits and two runs batted in for the Cardinals (0-1).

Adeline Strejc was 3-for-6 with a home run and six runs batted in and Alana Bembenek added two homered with her four hits, three runs batted in and three runs scored for Mosinee (1-0).

Thorp scored 10 runs in the top of the third inning before Mosinee answered with 13 in the bottom half as both teams combined for 43 hits and nine errors.

