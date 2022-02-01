Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi scores five power-play goals in shutout win over Menomonie

Eight different players scored for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Tuesday in a 9-0 shutout win over Menomonie at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Jack Bowe scored twice and added as assist in the victory for the Cardinals (11-9-1, 7-4-0), who scored seven goals in the second period. Drew Bowe, Owen Krista, Isaac Small, Ben Carlson, Jackson Bohland, Carter Hoem and Isaac Benish each scored as well with Hoem and Benish's goals being their first at the varsity level.

Carsten Reeg assisted on three goals and Mason Johnson had a pair of assists as Chi-Hi followed up a 9-2 victory over Onalaska/La Crosse on Monday with another nine-goal outing one day later.

Zach LeMay stopped all four shots he faced in net to earn the shutout with Chi-Hi outshooting the Mustangs (1-18-0, 0-11-0) by a 74-4 margin.

R/A/M 3, Northwest Icemen 0

At Altoona, Regis/Altoona/McDonell earned its first Middle Border victory with a win over the Icemen.

Elijah Schmidt scored twice and Evan Gustafson added a goal in the victory.

Alex Erickson earned his first varsity shutout for R/A/M (4-12-1, 0-7-1).

Boys Basketball

Marshfield 71, Chi-Hi 65

At Marshfield, the Tigers picked up a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Mason Monarski led the Cardinals (2-15) with 21 points and added nine rebounds while Kansas Smith scored 11 points and Christian Crumbaker and Jackson Tomczak added nine points apiece.

Gavin Fravert had a game-high 23 points for the Tigers (11-4). Chi-Hi and Marshfield combined for 25 total 3-pointers made.

New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31

At New Auburn, the Trojans topped the Chieftains in an East Lakeland matchup.

Ethan Lotts scored 25 points to lead New Auburn and was joined in double figures by Matt Elmhorst with 14 points.

Dylan Bowen had 20 points for the Chieftains.

Cornell 67, Clayton 57

At Clayton, the Chiefs earned their first East Lakeland win of the season.

Dylan Bowe led Cornell (3-16, 1-11) with 32 points with 22 coming in the second half. Dawson Munson added 13 points, Blake Anders scored 11 points and Avery Turany chipped in with nine in the win.

Colton Zacharias scored 17 points for the Bears (2-14, 2-10).

Girls Basketball

Eau Claire North 71, Chi-Hi 53

At Eau Claire, the Huskies secured a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals.

Ava Reuter led Chi-Hi (0-20, 0-10) with 15 points and Brooklyn Sandvig added 11.

Reanna Hutchinson led all scorers with 20 points including four 3-pointers for the Huskies (8-11, 4-6) and Jayden Smith added 17 points with five triples.

Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks snapped a six-game losing streak with a nonconference victory.

Abby Iverson led the Blackhawks (7-11) with 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Danielle Latz added six points and 10 rebounds and Brooklyn Sarauer scored six points of her own.

Alayna Hackbarth had 19 points for Saint Croix Central (3-15), who led 20-17 at halftime before a big second half for Bloomer.

Cadott 66, Augusta 38

At Cadott, the Hornets hit 13 3-pointers in a nonconference win over the Beavers.

Lauryn Goettl scored a game-high 21 points and hit four of those triples for the Hornets (16-4). Elly Eiler scored 16 points with two threes and Laken Ryan finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers made.

Kennedy Korger had 16 points for Augusta (7-11).

Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39

At New Auburn, the Chieftains prevailed over the Trojans in a game that was tied at the half for an East Lakeland win.

Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 21 points for Lake Holcombe (11-5, 7-2) with 16 of her points after halftime. Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner added eight points apiece in the win.

Evelyn Cody scored 16 points and Morgan Berg had 11 for the Trojans (6-10, 3-8).

