Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball finishes 4-0 at season-opening quad

The Chi-Hi girls volleyball team got off to a strong start to the season Tuesday, winning all four matchups it played at a season-opening quad hosted by the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi defeated Wausau West (25-17, 25-15), Marshfield (25-21, 22-25, 15-5), D.C. Everest (25-13, 25-20) and Superior (25-12, 25-13) during an unbeaten performance.

Samantha Perlberg led the Cardinals (4-0) on offense with 31 kills while Paige Steinmetz added 24 kills and Maddie Hunt added 18. Mykle Buhrow had a team-high 10 aces, Sophie Robinson had eight aces and Ella Hutzler served seven aces.

Robinson also had 62 assists and Steinmetz led the Cards in digs with 37 and the Hutzler and Perlberg had 30 apiece.

Cadott goes 2-0 at home

At Cadott, the Hornets defeated Neillsville and Augusta in straight sets to start the season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Makenna Barone led the Hornets with 12 kills, six blocks and five aces.

Elly Eiler added 10 kills, Lauryn Goettl had eight aces and Laken Ryan had nine digs and an ace against Neillsville.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 0, Onalaska 0