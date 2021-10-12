Tuesday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Rice Lake, sets up Big Rivers title matchup with River Falls

RICE LAKE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team will play for all the Big Rivers Conference marbles on Thursday night.

The Cardinals stayed unbeaten in league play with a straight-set win at Rice Lake on Tuesday (25-21, 25-14, 25-14), setting up a showdown with fellow league unbeaten River Falls for the conference championship.

Paige Steinmetz led the way for Chi-Hi (35-1, 6-0) with 18 kills and had six digs and a pair of solo blocks. Sophie Robinson added 10 kills and 10 digs and the duo of Sami Perlberg and Maddie Hunt had seven kills apiece. Maddy Bauer had 43 assists and an ace and Perlberg and Ella Hutzler each had a team-best 14 digs.

McDonell 3, Owen-Withee 0

At McDonell, the Macks earned a Cloverbelt Crossover win over the Blackhawks (25-21, 25-9, 25-20).

Grace Goettl had 12 kills and Emma Stelter added 10 kills for the Macks. Marley Hughes and Kait Ortmann had six and five kills, respectively, while Emily Cooper and Abby Bresina teamed up for 32 assists with Bresina adding six aces. Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Retzlaff had 13 and 12 digs, respectively, in the win.

Bloomer 3, Gilman 0

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks won a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup with the Pirates in straight sets (25-10, 25-21, 25-19).

Bella Seibel had 11 assists, Lexi Post added nine kills and Leah Bleskacek had eight kills for the Blackhawks. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 16 and 13 assists, respectively, Post had two aces and Madison Faschingbauer led Bloomer with 10 digs.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Colby 0

At Stanley, the Orioles rolled to a Cloverbelt Crossover victory against the Hornets (25-9, 25-15, 25-19).

Emily Brenner led Stanley-Boyd (22-5) with 15 kills while Lily Hoel had eight kills and a pair of blocks, helping her reach 200 blocks for her career.

Cadott 3, Spencer 0

At Cadott, the Hornets won a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup with the Rockets (25-11, 25-17, 25-18).

Lauryn Goettl had eight kills, 10 assists, two aces and five digs for the Hornets while Elly Eiler had eight kills, nine assists, two aces and eight digs. Emma Kowalczyk added five kills and Makenna Harel had three aces and four digs in the win.

Boys Soccer

Chi-Hi 4, Eau Claire North 0

At Dorais Field, the Cardinals blanked the Huskies in a Big Rivers finale.

Landon Brunke scored twice for Chi-Hi (6-8-1, 4-6-0) while Mitchell Romundstad and Gubgnit Mason each scored once. Ethan Sarauer assisted on two goals with Brunke and Colby Stoll having one assist each.

Steel Brooke registered the shutout in net in the win.

