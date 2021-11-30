Tuesday Prep Roundup: Entire starting five fouls out but Lake Holcombe girls basketball still tops Prentice

PRENTICE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team had five of its nine suited up players foul out but still prevailed over Prentice 62-57 on Tuesday evening.

Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner each scored 15 points for the Chieftains (2-0). Justine Kane added 11 points and Brooke Lechleitner scored 10 points but all four plus Carly Vavra fouled out of the game as Lake Holcombe was called for 33 total fouls.

But the team's remaining players Emily Kirkman, Belle Jones, Chloe Lee and Abby Jones navigated the unique circumstances to help Lake Holcombe pull out the victory with all of its starters unavailable late.

"I was so very proud of how those girls handled themselves playing against five defensive players," Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said.

Mallory Burcaw scored a game-high 19 points for Prentice (1-3).

Rice Lake 71, Chi-Hi 33

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals fell to the Warriors in their Big Rivers Conference opener.

Ava Reuter had 10 points to lead the Cardinals (0-4, 0-1) and Hanna Salter added eight.

Eliana Sheplee scored 15 points and was one of four Warriors (2-1, 1-0) to score at least 11 points.

Cadott 80, Cornell 22

At Cornell, the Hornets stayed unbeaten with a nonconference win over the Chiefs.

Elly Eiler scored 17 points to lead Cadott (3-0), followed by 15 points from Laken Ryan, 13 by Emma Kowalczyk and 11 for Lauryn Goettl.

Grace Harycki had eight points for the Chiefs (0-3).

New Auburn 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

At New Auburn, the Trojans earned a nonconference victory.

Morgan Berg scored 11 points for New Auburn (2-1).

Phoenix Corbine had six points for Lac Courte Oreilles (1-2).

Boys Basketball

Medford 54, Chi-Hi 36

At Chi-Hi, the Raiders topped the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup.

Mason Monarski scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (0-2). Kansas Smith added seven points including a pair of three pointers.

Joe Sullivan had a big night for Medford (1-0) with 24 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Clear Lake 54, McDonell 52

At McDonell, the Warriors nipped the Macks in a nonconference opener.

Canan Huss led all scorers with 23 points for McDonell (0-1) and Joe Janus added 14 points.

Riley Peterson scored 15 points for Clear Lake (1-0) and was one of three Warriors to finish in double figures.

Cadott 45, Cornell 33

At Cornell, five players scored at least six points the Hornets bested the Chiefs in a nonconference matchup.

Jordan Peters scored a team-high 11 points for the Hornets (1-0) while Warren Bowe added 11 points. Tegan Ritter, Nolan Blum and Dylan Drehmel each finished with six points as Cadott jumped out to a 23-11 halftime lead.

Dylan Bowe led all scorers with 13 points for the Chiefs (0-1) and Blake Anders added 10 points.

New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42

At New Auburn, the Trojans earned their first win of the season with a nonconference triumph.

Matt Elmhorst led all scorers with 20 points, Triton Robey added 16 points including three threes and Andrew Gotham scored 10 points for the Trojans (1-1).

Jesse Hanlon had 12 points for Lac Courte Oreilles (0-2).

Girls Hockey

Western Wisconsin 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

At Somerset, the Sabers led after the first period before the Stars scored the final seven goals in a Big Rivers Conference win.

Joey Schemenauer scored for the Sabers (1-1, 0-1) one minute and 20 seconds into the game and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie carried a one-goal lead into the first intermission. But the Stars (5-1, 1-0) came alive in the second period with four goals before adding three more in the third.

Erin Huerta scored a hat trick and Brooke Olson added two goals in the win.

Kasandra Herr made 26 saves in net for the Sabers.

