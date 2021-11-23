Tuesday Prep Roundup: Four score in double figures as Cadott girls basketball bests Bruce

CADOTT — The Cadott girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 68-28 victory over Bruce on Tuesday evening.

Emma Kowalczyk led Cadott (2-0) with 15 points and was one of four Hornets to finish in double figures, joined by Lauryn Goettl with 13 points, Elly Eiler scoring 12 points and Olivia Goodman with 10.

Alex Granica had 14 points for the Red Raiders (0-1).

Superior 68, Chi-Hi 43

At Chi-Hi, the Spartans pulled away to a nonconference win.

Ava Reuter and Ally Richardson each scored 12 points for the Cardinals and Emily Hakes added six for the Cardinals (0-3).

Savannah Leopold led all scorers with 21 points and Eva Peterson added 16 for the Spartans (1-0).

Ladysmith 72, Stanley-Boyd 40

At Ladysmith, the Lumberjills jumped out to a 36-13 halftime lead in a nonconference victory over the Orioles.

Lily Hoel finished with 20 points to lead the Orioles (0-2) and Kayte Licht scored 10.

Raemalee Smith had a game-high 28 points for Ladysmith (2-1).

Boys Basketball

Superior 71, Chi-Hi 61

At Superior, the Cardinals and Spartans were tied at the half before Superior pulled away for a nonconference win.

Mason Monarski had a big night for the Cardinals (0-1) with 29 points including five three-pointers and 12 rebounds. Jackson Tomczak finished with 11 points and four rebounds and Christian Crumbaker added 10 points for Chi-Hi.

Tanner Swanson and Jakob Kidd each had 16 points for the Spartans (1-0), who had four scorers with at least 12 points in a balanced effort.

Prentice 73, Lake Holcombe 53

At Holcombe, the Chieftains made 11 three-pointers but fell to the Buccaneers in a nonconference encounter.

Dylan Bowen scored 20 points for Lake Holcombe (0-1) with six triples, Brendan Anders added 13 points and Colton Minnick scored 11.

Alex Schantner had 23 points and Layne Blomberg finished with 21 for Prentice (1-0).

