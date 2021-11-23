Tuesday Prep Roundup: Four score in double figures as Cadott girls basketball bests Bruce

At Superior, the Cardinals and Spartans were tied at the half before Superior pulled away for a nonconference win.
Mason Monarski had a big night for the Cardinals (0-1) with 29 points including five three-pointers and 12 rebounds. Jackson Tomczak finished with 11 points and four rebounds and Christian Crumbaker added 10 points for Chi-Hi.
Tanner Swanson and Jakob Kidd each had 16 points for the Spartans (1-0), who had four scorers with at least 12 points in a balanced effort.
Prentice 73, Lake Holcombe 53
At Holcombe, the Chieftains made 11 three-pointers but fell to the Buccaneers in a nonconference encounter.
Dylan Bowen scored 20 points for Lake Holcombe (0-1) with six triples, Brendan Anders added 13 points and Colton Minnick scored 11.
Alex Schantner had 23 points and Layne Blomberg finished with 21 for Prentice (1-0).
Photos: Cadott at Altoona girls basketball 1-22-21
A cold start on Friday proved to be too tough a hole to climb out of for the Chi-Hi girls basketball team in a 67-42 nonconference defeat to D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi. Ava Reuter led the Cardinals with 15 points including three three-point baskets.
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team finished 1-19 in 2020-21, but brings back four starters and nine total varsity players with significant experience as the Cardinals shoot for more victories this season.
Elly Eiler, Lauryn Goettl and Laken Ryan each scored at least 17 points to lead the Cadott girls basketball team to a 75-33 rout victory over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Tuesday evening. Lake Holcombe also picked up a win in its season opener.