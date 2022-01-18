Tuesday Prep Roundup: Goettl scores 30 points as Cadott girls basketball deals Osseo-Fairchild first defeat

OSSEO — The Cadott girls basketball team dealt Osseo-Fairchild its first defeat of the season on Tuesday in a 66-61 Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph.

Lauryn Goettl had a game-high 30 points including four 3-pointers in the victory for the Hornets (13-2, 6-2). Elly Eiler scored 17 points including a big basket late, Emma Kowalczyk added eight points and Laken Ryan scored seven as the Hornets matched their highest win total in a single season of the 21st century.

"We just played our normal game with a few adjustments in terms of trying to attack what we thought their weaknesses were," Cadott coach Dave Hazuga said of the win. "The girls just played that good. I'll be honest with you, I knew we could do it but I don't know if I expected us to play that good offensively even though that is our style. It just came together tonight."

Taylor Gunderson scored 16 points for the Thunder (14-1, 7-1), who now are one half game ahead of McDonell in the conference standings with the Hornets one full game back.

Marshfield 52, Chi-Hi 41

At Chi-Hi, the Tigers earned a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Ally Richardson had eight points for lead Chi-Hi (0-15).

Dani Misaas had a game-high 18 points for the Tigers (8-7).

McDonell 59, Neillsville 44

At McDonell, the Macks pulled away to a nonconference win over the state-ranked Warriors.

Lauryn Deetz led the Macks (11-2) with 15 points and was joined in double figures by Emily Cooper with 13 points and Destiny Baughman scoring 10.

Amelia Trunkel had 21 points for the Warriors (12-2), who were ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press Division 4 state poll.

Altoona 46, Bloomer 44

At Bloomer, the Rails edged the Blackhawks in a nonconference matchup.

Abby Iverson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds while Danielle Latz and Cierra Seibel scored eight points apiece for the Blackhawks (6-6).

Mya Martenson paced the Rails (9-7) with 10 points.

Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42

At Holcombe, the Bears bested the Chieftains in an East Lakeland battle.

Emma Lechleitner scored 14 points for the Chieftains (6-5, 4-2) while Brooke Lechleitner and Karly Kirkman each added 12.

Grace King led all scorers with 15 points for the Bears (9-6, 4-2).

Girls Hockey

Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3

At Hudson, the Raiders scored the final two goals to earn a Big Rivers win over the Sabers.

Brianna Buonincontro scored twice and Madelyn Hebert added a goal for the Sabers (9-7, 2-4). Kasandra Herr made 20 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

Bella Buth scored two goals for the Raiders (6-9, 5-1).

Boys Basketball

Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell 41

At Stanley, the Orioles outscored the Macks 34-19 in the second half to pull away to a Western Cloverbelt win.

Henry Hoel led Stanley-Boyd (9-6, 7-1) with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Brady Potaczek with 14 points and Carsen Hause with 13.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 19 points for the Macks (6-8, 4-4) and Canan Huss added 12.

Bloomer 66, Thorp 23

At Thorp, the Blackhawks earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Connor Crane led all scorers with 16 points for the Blackhawks (6-4, 4-3), followed by Marcus Harelstad with 11 points and Cael Iverson scoring 10.

Aidan Rosemyer had five points for the Cardinals (5-8, 1-5).

Eau Claire Regis 49, Cadott 30

At Cadott, the Ramblers defeated the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.

Warren Bowe scored 10 points to lead Cadott (4-10, 1-7).

Kendron Krogman had 14 points for the Ramblers (5-8, 4-3).

Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55 (OT)

At Holcombe, the Chieftains prevailed over the Bears in an East Lakeland overtime contest.

Colton Minnick scored 19 points to lead the Chieftains (4-9, 4-4) with Dylan Bowen scoring 18 points including five 3-pointers and Sam Ewer scored 15 points.

Nick Luoma had a game-high 21 points for the Bears (1-10, 1-6).

Bruce 75, Cornell 24

At Cornell, the Red Raiders ran to an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders had eight points apiece for Cornell (2-13, 0-8).

Chris Brockman and Ryan Popowich had 20 points each for the Red Raiders (9-3, 6-1).

Boys Hockey

Somerset 9, R/A/M 1

At Altoona, the Spartans rolled to a Middle Border Conference win.

Brendan Bresina scored the lone goal of the game for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (3-10-1, 0-5-1).

