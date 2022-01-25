Tuesday Prep Roundup: Lotts scores 33 points as New Auburn boys basketball routs Winter

NEW AUBURN — Ethan Lotts scored 33 points to lead the New Auburn boys basketball team to a 64-35 East Lakeland Conference victory over Winter on Tuesday evening.

Matt Elmhorst scored 10 points and Triton Robey added nine points as the Trojans (8-5, 7-3) outscored the Warriors by a 39-23 margin in the second half to pull away.

Albert Blair had 12 points for the Warriors (1-14, 1-8).

Bloomer 56, Thorp 44

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Connor Crane led all scorers with 15 points for the Blackhawks (8-4, 6-3). Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Jack Strand each added 12 points in the win.

Ryan Raether scored 11 points and Aidan Rosemeyer added 10 points for the Cardinals (5-11, 1-7).

Prairie Farm 66, Cornell 46

At Cornell, the Panthers bested the Chiefs in an East Lakeland battle.

Dylan Bowe scored 22 points and Blake Anders added 15 points for the Chiefs (2-15, 0-10).

Elec Kelfstad finished with a game-high 28 points for the Panthers (7-6, 7-3).

Boyceville 86, Lake Holcombe 62

At Holcombe, the Bulldogs picked up a nonconference win over the Chieftains.

Harley Schroeder scored 23 points and Dylan Bowen had 20 points for the Chieftains (5-10).

Caden Wold finished with 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-10).

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 2

At Eau Claire, the Huskies edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.

Ben Carlson and Trevor Bowe scored power-play goal for the Cardinals (8-9-1, 5-4-0) with Jackson Bohland assisting on each and Bridger Fixmer stopped 48 saves in net.

Sam Feck, Caden Sutter and Gabe Bestul each scored for the Huskies (15-3-0, 8-2-0).

Boys Basketball

Wisconsin Rapids 68, Chi-Hi 35

At Chi-Hi, the Red Raiders picked up a nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Brooklyn Sandvig and Olivia Sanborn each scored eight points for Chi-Hi (0-18).

Chelsea King led all scorers with 18 points for Wisconsin Rapids (10-6).

McDonell 53, Fall Creek 42

At Fall Creek, the Macks kept pace atop the Western Cloverbelt with a win over the Crickets.

Lauryn Deetz and Emily Cooper scored 14 points each for the Macks (14-2, 9-1). Marley Hughes added 11 points and Abigail Petranovich finished with nine in the win.

Gianna Vollrath had 14 points for the Crickets (10-8, 5-5).

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Cadott 49

At Cadott, the Thunder stayed even with the Macks in the Western Cloverbelt standings with a win over the Crickets.

Lauryn Goettl had a big night in defeat for the Hornets (13-4, 6-4) with 32 points and Elly Eiler scored 13 points.

Eleice Dahl scored 18 points for the Thunder (16-1, 9-1).

Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 41

At Stanley, Lily Hoel and Leslie Derks combined for 41 points in an Oriole Western Cloverbelt win.

Hoel led all scorers with 22 points and made four 3-pointers while Derks scored 19 points including five 3-pointers for the Orioles (6-11, 3-6).

Brianna Horn had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-14, 0-9).

New Auburn 52, Winter 28

At Winter, the Trojans rolled past the Warriors in East Lakeland action.

Morgan Berg scored 15 points and Autumn Palmer added 12 points in the victory for New Auburn (6-8, 3-6).

Kate Pasanen had 11 points for the Warriors (6-6, 2-4).

