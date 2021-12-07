Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell boys basketball bests Ladysmith for first victory

Joe Janus scored a game-high 19 points to lead the McDonell boys basketball team in its first victory of the season on Tuesday, a 59-48 nonconference triumph over Ladysmith at McDonell.

Janus scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half as the Macks (1-2) earned the win. Canan Huss had a hot hand early for the Macks with 14 of his 18 points in the first half as his team built a 30-19 lead at the break. Aidan Misfeldt joined Janus and Misfeldt in double figures with 13 points including two 3-pointers.

Brady Ingersoll scored 14 points for Ladysmith (2-1).

Thorp 58, Cornell 26

At Cornell, the Cardinals earned their first victory in defeating the Chiefs.

Aiden Rosemeyer had a game-high 15 points for the Cardinals (1-0) with Ryan Raether close behind with 14 points.

Dylan Bowe scored 12 points for Cornell (0-3).

Girls Basketball

McDonell 74, Thorp 25

At Thorp, the Macks rolled to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Cardinals.

Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 21 points for the Macks (4-0, 2-0). Emily Cooper added 19 points and Marley Hughes scored 11 in the win.

Brianna Horn had 12 points including two 3-pointers for the Cardinals (0-3, 0-2).

Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46

At Fall Creek, the Crickets led 31-20 at halftime en route to a Western Cloverbelt win.

Danielle Latz had 14 points to lead Bloomer (2-3, 1-1) with Abby Iverson adding eight and six rebounds.

Katie Kent scored 16 points and was one of four Crickets (3-3, 1-1) to finish in double figures.

Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51

At Holcombe, the Dragons worked out of a 28-19 halftime deficit to top the Chieftains in nonconference action.

Emma Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (2-1) with 16 points while Karly Kirkman and Brooke Lechleitner each scored 10 points.

Morgan Shetler and Lindsay Liljenberg each scored 15 points for Siren (4-1).

Girls Hockey

Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers scored first but fell in a Big Rivers battle against the Raiders.

Brianna Buonincontro wasted little time putting Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (2-2, 0-2) in front as she scored 33 seconds into the game on an assist from Madelyn Hebert. Hudson tied the game later in the period on a goal from Hattie Carr before Leah Parker's goal in the third period put the Raiders (2-0, 2-0) ahead for good.

Kasandra Herr stopped 16 shots in net for the Sabers.

Boys Hockey

Somerset 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5

At Somerset, the Spartans earned a Middle Border Conference win.

Evan Gustafson scored twice for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (0-2, 0-1) while Cameron St. John, Elijah Schmidt and Ben Biskupski each notched solo goal tallies.

Noah Bailey had four goals and Antonio Gomez netted a hat trick for Somerset (2-3, 1-0).

Brecken Hagen made 48 saves in net for Regis/Altoona/McDonell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0