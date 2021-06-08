Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski ties for fourth at Division 2 boys golf sectionals, advances to state

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Softball

Hudson 3, Chi-Hi 2

At Casper Park, the Raiders dealt the Cardinals their first Big Rivers defeat in a tight matchup.

Paige Steinmetz homered while Madisyn Bauer, Basia Olson and Hannah Aldrich each had two hits for the Cardinals.

Aldrich allowed three runs in six innings while striking out seven as Hudson scored twice in the third inning and added one in the seventh before the Cardinals cut the gap back to one with a run in the bottom of the seventh. The two teams meet again on Thursday in Hudson and the Cardinals can clinch the outright league title with a win.

McDonell 3, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1

At Cornell, the Macks edged the Knights in a nonconference battle of conference champions.

Maggie Craker struck out 16 in seven innings for the Macks, allowing one earned run while scattering five hits and zero walks. Lake Holcombe/Cornell pitcher Izzy Clark pitched well as well, striking out 11 in seven innings with nine hits and zero walks allowed to go with three earned runs.