Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf takes second at Division 2 regionals

Stanley-Boyd boys win Medford invite

At Medford, the Oriole boys took the top spot.

The boys team won three events as Travis Christoph was first in the pole vault with a top height of 10-feet, 6-inches, Cooper Nichols won the 400-meter dash in 52.82 seconds and Reece Trunkel was first in the 3,200 in 11:59.38. Nichols (third), Zack Boes (fourth) and Landon Karlen (fifth) led a bevy of Orioles at the top of the pole vault results while Zachary Haas and Lukas Milas were second and fourth, respectively, to Trunkel in the 3,200.

Chase Sturm (100), Nichols (200) and the boys 400 relay team of Mike Karlen, Brady Potaczek, Sturm and Nichols were each second in their respective events. Hause, Aydden Marten and Nic Schmelzer went 3-4-5 in the 300 hurdles while Schmelzer and Marten were third and fourth, respectively, in the 110 hurdles. Hause came home third in the high jump while Mike Karlen and Brady Potaczek were third and fifth, respectively in the triple jump and fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump. Peter Nulph was fifth in the discus as the boys scored a total of 159 points with Rhinelander second at 133.