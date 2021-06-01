Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf takes second at Division 2 regionals

TREMPEALEAU — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team finished in second place and advanced to next week's sectionals by virtue of a strong performance Tuesday at a Division 2 regional hosted at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course.
The Saints finished with a team score of 341, good for second place behind Black River Falls (336) for first with Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (343) and Arcadia (345) third and fourth, respectively. Ben Biskupski shot a 79 to tie for third place and lead the charge for McDonell/Regis. Andrew Bauer was fifth with an 80, Isaac Petersilka shot an 88 to tie for 12th and Josh Brickner finished with a 94 to round out the scoring golfers for the Saints.
Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner also tied for 12th with an 88 with the score good for an individual sectional berth for the sophomore. As a team Stanley-Boyd was eighth with a 385 and Bloomer took ninth at 398.
Dominic Raffetto shot a 97, Mason Felmlee carded a 98 and Sasha Nitz finished with a 102 as the other scoring golfers for Stanley-Boyd. Karsten Bergh led Bloomer with a 93, followed by Jonah Bleskacek shooting a 96. Jake Bleskacek finished with a 101 and Kaitlyn Bohl carded a 108 as the other scoring golfers for the Blackhawks.
Black River Falls' Evan Anderson and Mike Antonelli each shot a 77 to earn individual medalist honors.
Cadott's Sopiarz, Weir advance to Division 3 sectionals
At Amery, Cole Sopiarz and Peter Weir each advanced to Division 3 sectionals individually for the Hornets at Amery Golf Course.
Sopiarz tied for 11th with a 94 and Weir shot a 97 to take 14th as the Cadott duo earned two of the four individual qualifying spots.
As a team the Hornets shot a 405, good for fifth place but five strokes behind Glenwood City (400) in fourth for the final team advancement position. Ethan Foldy shot a 106 and Jacob Ackley carded a 108 as the other scoring golfers for Cadott.
Durand (344) was first as a team with Eleva-Strum and Fall Creek (385) tied for second. Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley shot a 71 to earn individual medalist honors.
Girls Soccer
Menomonie 4, Chi-Hi 2
At Menomonie, the Mustangs doubled up the Cardinals (4-7-1, 2-6-1) in a Big Rivers matchup.
Sami Perlberg and Cam Hagen each scored for Chi-Hi with Haley Mason and Ella Gehl having one assist each.
Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 7, Adams-Friendship 1
At Eau Claire, Colleen Callaghan scored three goals in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference victory.
Callaghan scored twice in the first half and once in the second half while Samantha Shaffer added two goals for Regis/McDonell (6-4, 3-2). Alison Haag and Lexi Ridenour each added a goal while Ridenour assisted on four goals and Callaghan had two assists in the win.
Anna Allen made six saves in net.
Baseball
Hudson 4, Chi-Hi 2
At Hudson, the Raiders doubled up the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.
Caleb Gardow had a hit, run scored and run batted in for the Cardinals (9-7, 5-4).
Sam Erickson had two hits and two runs scored while Owen Anderson struck out 10 in seven innings for the Raiders (8-4, 6-2).
Fall Creek 5, McDonell 1
At Fall Creek, the Crickets scored the final five runs in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Macks.
Noah Hanson had two hits including a double and Tanner Opsal plated Hanson in the first inning for McDonell (6-8, 5-7).
Nate Sorensen had two hits, two runs batted in and a steal for the Crickets (12-3, 9-2).
Bloomer 7, Cameron 1
At Cameron, the Blackhawks scored the first seven runs in a Heart O'North win.
Ethan Rothbauer drilled a grand slam as a part of a five-run sixth inning and had two hits and four RBIs for the game. Cole Schwab and Connor Hicks each scored twice for the Blackhawks (16-2, 13-2).
Keegan Yohnk struck out five in three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
Eau Claire Regis 6, Cadott 5
At Eau Claire, one run in the fifth put the Ramblers in front for good in a Western Cloverbelt victory.
Dylan Davis homered and drove in three runs, Ryan Swenson had three hits including a double and one RBI and Ryan Sonnentag was 2-for-5 to lead the Hornets (2-12, 1-10), who started the game with four runs in the top of the first.
Eau Claire Regis (10-5, 8-4) came back with two in the first and second innings before adding one run in the third and fifth.
Thorp/Gilman 18, Stanley-Boyd 8 (6 inn.)
At Gilman, 15 hits helped Thorp/Gilman power past the Orioles for a Western Cloverbelt triumph.
Aiden Rosemeyer and Ashton Kroeplin were each 4-for-4 as Rosemeyer doubled twice and drove in three while Kroeplin scored four runs, finished a homer short of the cycle and drove in three while stealing three bases for Thorp/Gilman (11-4, 9-3). Brayden Boie added two hits, two runs batted in and two stolen bases while picking up the win on the mound and Charlie Hauser scored four runs and stole five bases.
Takashi Hasebe had two hits and scored two runs and Trenton Whisnant drove in two runs with two stolen bases for the Orioles (3-9, 3-8).
Softball
McDonell 8-9, Fall Creek 3-6
At Fall Creek, the Macks clinched a share of the Western Cloverbelt Conference title by sweeping the Crickets by scores of 8-3 and 9-6.
Josie Witkowski and Kait Ortmann each homered and had two RBIs apiece in the first game. Emma Stelter added two hits and two runs batted in as the Macks overcame an early 2-0 deficit to score three times in the fourth and fifth innings. Maggie Craker struck out eight while allowing three earned runs in seven innings in the circle.
Seven runs in the fourth inning helped the Macks bounce back from a 4-0 hole to complete the sweep. Craker homered as a part of a 3-for-5 performance with two runs scored, three runs batted in and a double while Aubrey Dorn had two hits including a double and Becca Baier drove in two runs for the Macks (15-5, 12-0). Craker struck out six in allowing three earned runs across seven innings in game two.
McDonell can clinch the outright league title with one win in its last two Western Cloverbelt games or another loss from Altoona.
Bloomer 6, Cameron 5
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks scored a Heart O'North walk-off win over the Comets.
Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Ryanna Keller and Mckenna Hilger each had two hits for the Blackhawks (19-2, 17-0) with Zwiefelhofer doubling and driving in two.
Calley Olson struck out 15 in a complete-game win.
Thorp 10-12, Stanley-Boyd 8-5
At Thorp, the Cardinals took both games of a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader with the Orioles by scores of 10-8 and 12-5.
Alexis LaCanne, Jolene Windl and Izzy Haas were each 2-for-3 and combined for five runs scored and five runs batted in for the Cardinals in the first game. Trysta Leech struck out seven and allowed no earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched to earn the victory.
Ashly Zastrow was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, Diana Nitz had three hits and the trio of Tina Benson, Emme Felmlee and McKenzie Derks each had two hits with Felmlee and Derks driving in three and two runs, respectively, for Stanley-Boyd.
Brianna Horn had three hits including a triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in for the Cardinals in game two. Abby Schultze and Kaytlyn Stunkel had two hits apiece as Schultze doubled and Stunkel tripled and LaCanne drove in three for Thorp (10-7, 5-7). Leech struck out seven in a complete-game victory.
Sierra Close and Emily Brenner were each 4-for-4 and combined for four RBIs, Benson had three hits including a double and Nitz was 2-for-4 for the Orioles (3-13, 2-9).
Track and Field
Stanley-Boyd boys win Medford invite
At Medford, the Oriole boys took the top spot.
The boys team won three events as Travis Christoph was first in the pole vault with a top height of 10-feet, 6-inches, Cooper Nichols won the 400-meter dash in 52.82 seconds and Reece Trunkel was first in the 3,200 in 11:59.38. Nichols (third), Zack Boes (fourth) and Landon Karlen (fifth) led a bevy of Orioles at the top of the pole vault results while Zachary Haas and Lukas Milas were second and fourth, respectively, to Trunkel in the 3,200.
Chase Sturm (100), Nichols (200) and the boys 400 relay team of Mike Karlen, Brady Potaczek, Sturm and Nichols were each second in their respective events. Hause, Aydden Marten and Nic Schmelzer went 3-4-5 in the 300 hurdles while Schmelzer and Marten were third and fourth, respectively, in the 110 hurdles. Hause came home third in the high jump while Mike Karlen and Brady Potaczek were third and fifth, respectively in the triple jump and fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump. Peter Nulph was fifth in the discus as the boys scored a total of 159 points with Rhinelander second at 133.
Kailyn Schillinger won the pole vault with a height of 8-6 to lead the Stanley-Boyd girls as the Orioles were third in team scoring with 96 points as Wittenberg-Birnamwood won with 147.5. Jade Fredrickson was runner-up in the 100 and 300 hurdles events while Teagen Becker was second in the high jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Leslie Derks finished third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 while Janelle Schesel finished fourth and fifth in the 400 and 800, respectively and Maralyn Boettcher was fifth in the long jump.