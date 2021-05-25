Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf wins program's first Cloverbelt Conference title

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team wrapped up the co-op's first Cloverbelt Conference championship in convincing fashion on Tuesday as the Saints had three finishers near the top in taking first place at the Cloverbelt Conference Championship at Skyline Golf Course.
Isaac Petersilka earned medalist honors by shooting a 76, one shot better than teammate Andrew Bauer in second at 77. Ben Biskupski shot an 80 to tie with Neillsville's Nolan John for third place while Carter Grill and Josh Brickner each carded 88s to tie for 10th and round out the scoring golfers for the Saints who finished with a team score of 321 with Marshfield Columbus second (363), Cadott third (371), Stanley-Boyd eighth (394) and Thorp 10th (514).
Cadott's Peter Weir shot an 87 to take eighth and lead the way for the Hornets. Cole Sopiarz (91, Jacob Ackley (92) and Ethan Foldy (101) were the other scoring golfers for the Hornets.
Mason Felmlee finished with a 93 to lead Stanley-Boyd, followed by Isaac Brenner (95) Dominic Raffetto (100) and Sasha Nitz (106) for the Orioles. Thorp's Carter Tieman (124), Jesse Windl (125), Zach Tieman (132) and Carter Tieman (133) were the top-finishing golfers for the Cardinals.
McDonell/Regis won the season-long standings with 110 points with Marshfield Columbus second (84.5), Cadott and Altoona tied for third (75), Stanley-Boyd seventh (60) and Thorp 10th (22.5). McDonell/Regis' Bauer, Biskupski, Petersilka, Brickner and Grill earned all-conference honors, as did Cadott's Sopiarz and Stanley-Boyd's Brenner and Felmlee.
Bauer had 98 points in the conference season, the most of any golfer.
Baseball
McDonell 6, Stanley-Boyd 5
At Casper Park, the Macks held off a late Oriole rally for a Western Cloverbelt win.
Eddie Mittermeyer, Noah Hanson and Aidan Misfeldt each had two hits for the Macks (6-6, 5-5) with Hanson tripling and driving in two and Misfeldt hitting a double. Tanner Opsal added two runs batted in for the Macks, who led 6-3 entering the seventh inning before the Orioles mounted a rally.
Brett Kroeplin, Tyler Reynolds and Takashi Hasebe each had an RBI for the Orioles (3-8, 3-7). Brendan Bresina allowed two unearned runs in 3.2 innings of relief before Hanson struck out the final batter of the game for the save.
Altoona 16, Cadott 3 (5 inn.)
At Cadott, the Rails scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning of a Western Cloverbelt game.
Dyllan Bauer homered and drove in two while Evan Gustafson plated two runs and doubled for Altoona (14-5, 8-2)
Dylan Davis was 1-for-2 with a triple and run batted in and Nelson Wahl scored twice for the Hornets (2-11, 1-9).
Boys Tennis
Eau Claire North 6, Chi-Hi 1
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals won a singles matchup in a Big Rivers Conference dual with the Huskies.
Sean Martin earned a victory at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1 for the Cardinals with the team forfeiting its other varsity matchups.
Girls Soccer
River Falls 5, Chi-Hi 2
At Dorais Field, the Wildcats defeated the Cardinals in a Big Rivers matchup.
Jennah Johnson and Ella Gehl each scored their first career goals for the Cardinals (3-6-1, 1-5-1). Grace Ritzinger had an assist.