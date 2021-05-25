Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf wins program's first Cloverbelt Conference title

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team wrapped up the co-op's first Cloverbelt Conference championship in convincing fashion on Tuesday as the Saints had three finishers near the top in taking first place at the Cloverbelt Conference Championship at Skyline Golf Course.

Isaac Petersilka earned medalist honors by shooting a 76, one shot better than teammate Andrew Bauer in second at 77. Ben Biskupski shot an 80 to tie with Neillsville's Nolan John for third place while Carter Grill and Josh Brickner each carded 88s to tie for 10th and round out the scoring golfers for the Saints who finished with a team score of 321 with Marshfield Columbus second (363), Cadott third (371), Stanley-Boyd eighth (394) and Thorp 10th (514).

Cadott's Peter Weir shot an 87 to take eighth and lead the way for the Hornets. Cole Sopiarz (91, Jacob Ackley (92) and Ethan Foldy (101) were the other scoring golfers for the Hornets.

Mason Felmlee finished with a 93 to lead Stanley-Boyd, followed by Isaac Brenner (95) Dominic Raffetto (100) and Sasha Nitz (106) for the Orioles. Thorp's Carter Tieman (124), Jesse Windl (125), Zach Tieman (132) and Carter Tieman (133) were the top-finishing golfers for the Cardinals.