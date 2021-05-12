Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell softball sweeps Altoona, sits alone atop Western Cloverbelt

The McDonell softball team earned an early leg up in what is expected to be a competitive battle for the Western Cloverbelt Conference title by sweeping both games of a doubleheader with Altoona on Tuesday, winning the first game 4-0 before earning a 12-7 victory in the second game at Casper Park.

Maggie Craker tossed a seven-hit shutout in the opening game with six strikeouts and one walk while backing her effort at the plate with three hits including a home run. Becca Baier was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted and an Morgan Wirtz doubled and drove in one for the Macks.

The second game was more of a slugfest as McDonell scored four in the top of the first and added four in the fourth to help complete the sweep. Wirtz was 5-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and four runs batted in for the Macks. Josie Witkowski drove in three while Kait Ortmann was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Craker struck out five while allowing five earned runs in seven innings in the circle.

Chi-Hi 22, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (3 inn.)

At Eau Claire, the Cardinals scored at least five runs in each inning to bash the Old Abes in a Big Rivers win.