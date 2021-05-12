Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell softball sweeps Altoona, sits alone atop Western Cloverbelt

The McDonell softball team earned an early leg up in what is expected to be a competitive battle for the Western Cloverbelt Conference title by sweeping both games of a doubleheader with Altoona on Tuesday, winning the first game 4-0 before earning a 12-7 victory in the second game at Casper Park.
Maggie Craker tossed a seven-hit shutout in the opening game with six strikeouts and one walk while backing her effort at the plate with three hits including a home run. Becca Baier was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted and an Morgan Wirtz doubled and drove in one for the Macks.
The second game was more of a slugfest as McDonell scored four in the top of the first and added four in the fourth to help complete the sweep. Wirtz was 5-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and four runs batted in for the Macks. Josie Witkowski drove in three while Kait Ortmann was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Craker struck out five while allowing five earned runs in seven innings in the circle.
Chi-Hi 22, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (3 inn.)
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals scored at least five runs in each inning to bash the Old Abes in a Big Rivers win.
Mykle Buhrow was a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs batted in, Madisyn Bauer finished 3-for-4 with two triples and four runs scored, Makenna Johnson was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and a triple, Emme Bergh was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Madyson Baker was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a double.
Hannah Aldrich struck out three in two scoreless innings in the circle.
Bloomer 10, Spooner 0 (6 inn.)
At Bloomer, Calley Olson struck out 12 across six scoreless innings to lead the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North win.
Olson walked none and allowed one hit and received plenty of run support in the win. Tori Jenneman was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Emily Kuehl had two hits and drove in three and Karley Rada had two hits and scored twice for Bloomer.
Fall Creek 16-7, Stanley-Boyd 5-3
At Stanley, the Crickets took both games of a Western Cloverbelt doubleheader with the Orioles by scores of 16-5 in six innings and 7-3.
Sierra Close was 2-for-4, Emme Felmlee doubled and Emily Brenner tripled and scored three runs in the first game for Stanley-Boyd. Sam Olson struck out two in five innings in the circle and had five runs batted in at the plate for the Crickets.
Olson struck again in the second game for the Crickets with a home run, double and two runs batted in. Close had three hits and scored twice while Ashly Zastrow doubled and drove in one for the Orioles.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 2, Chi-Hi 1
At Eau Claire, the Huskies edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.
Brady Johnson drove in the lone run for Chi-Hi as pitcher Leo Burmeister provided seven strong innings on the mound with five strikeouts.
Chad Kron and Sam Feck drove in runs for the Huskies as pitcher Andrew Milner scattered three hits and one walk across seven innings.
McDonell 7, Altoona 5
At Casper Park, a big day on the mound and at the plate for Noah Hanson helped the Macks top the Rails for a Western Cloverbelt triumph.
Hanson pitched all seven innings for the Macks, striking out nine and walking none as he allowed three earned runs to go with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Ethan Goulet was 3-for-3 and the trio of Tanner Opsal, Aidan Misfeldt and Eddie Mittermeyer were each 2-for-4.
Bloomer 5, Spooner 3
At Spooner, two runs in the sixth put the 'Hawks on top for good in a Heart O'North win over the Rails.
Cole Schwab struck out eight in 5.2 innings pitched to pick up the win. Keegan Yohnk was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, Jay Ryder doubled and Ethan Rothbauer scored twice and drove in one run for the Blackhawks.
Fall Creek 6, Stanley-Boyd 1
At Stanley, the Crickets scored the first six runs of a Western Cloverbelt victory over the Orioles.
Trenton Whisnant doubled and drove in Stanley-Boyd's run in the seventh inning and Logan Burzynski added two hits.
Lucas Costley struck out five in 4.2 scoreless innings for the Crickets.
Boys Golf
Chi-Hi's Elkin earns medalist in Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, Brett Elkin shot a 35 to earn medalist honors for the Cardinals at Turtleback Golf Course.
Elkin finished one stroke ahead of a three-way tie for second and was joined near the front by Aiden McCauley, who tied for fifth at 37. Caden Kolinski shot a 46 and Brody Markert carded a 47 as the Cardinals finished fourth as a team with a 165 as Eau Claire Memorial (149) edged Hudson (150) for the top team performance.
McDonell/Regis' Bauer earns medalist in Marshfield
At Marshfield, Andrew Bauer shot a 36 to finish four strokes better than the competition at a Cloverbelt Conference event at Marshfield Country Club.
Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner finished with a 40 to take second for the Orioles.
As a team the Saints were victorious with a team score of 169, 12 strokes ahead of Stanley-Boyd. Isaac Petersilka tied for fifth (43) and Ben Biskupski, Carter Grill and Josh Brickner tied for eighth each with a 45 for the Saints. Mason Felmlee and Dominic Raffetto were also tied for eighth for the Orioles at 45 and Sasha Nitz finished with a 51 to round out the scoring golfers for the Orioles.
Cadott's Cole Sopiarz was even with Petersilka for fifth to lead the Hornets. Sam Scheidler (48), Jacob Ackler (50) and Ethan Coldy (54) were the other scorers for Cadott as the team was seventh (195). Thorp was 10th with Zach Tieman (59), Carter Tieman (59), Connor Tieman (60) and Austin Gosney (61) scoring for the Cardinals.
Girls Soccer
Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire North 3
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals battled back from a three-goal deficit to tie the Huskies in Big Rivers play.
Haley Mason scored twice and Sami Perlberg also found the net for the Cardinals with Mason's second goal coming on a free kick with 12 seconds remaining. Mason and Jacklyn Oldroyd each had an assist for the Cards.
Boys Tennis
River Falls 6, Chi-Hi 1
At River Falls, the Cardinals earned a singles victory in a Big Rivers dual defeat to the Wildcats.
Sean Martin scored the victory for the Cardinals at No. 1 singles, earning a 6-0, 6-0 victory against River Falls' Mathom Johnson.
Track and Field
Bloomer wins eight events in Cadott
At Cadott, the Blackhawks earned eight event victories at an invite hosted by the Hornets.
Lauren Ruff (100-meter hurdles), Lucas Anderson (1,600), Gavin Gehrig (800), Alexa Post (200), Kylie Culver (3,200), Danielle Latz (high jump), Cicely Kiecker (pole vault) and Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) won their respective individual events for the Blackhawks. The Bloomer boys 3,200 relay team of Anderson, Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen and Jaden Halom also ran to a win.
Wyatt Engel (110 hurdles), Peter Weir (300 hurdles) and the boys 800 relay (Andrew Falkenberg, Nick Fasbender, Brad Irwin and Christian Nowak) was victorious for the Hornets. The Bloomer girls were first in team scoring at 187 points with Glenwood City second (175) and Cadott third (89). Glenwood City was first in boys points with 142 points with Bloomer third (127) and Cadott fourth (111).