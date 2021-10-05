Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson edges Bloomer's Anderson for title at Owen-Withee cross country meet

OWEN — McDonell's Dan Anderson edged out Bloomer's Lucas Anderson for the boys individual title while the Macks took home the team championship from the Owen-Withee cross country meet on Tuesday.

Anderson won the race in 16 minutes, 32.2 seconds to beat Anderson (16:34.7) for the top spot. As a team, the Macks finished with 33 points with Bloomer second (55), Thorp/Gilman fifth (124) and New Auburn running incomplete.

Eddie Mittermeyer (sixth), Cooper Mittermeyer (seventh), Keagan Galvez (ninth) and Corbin Holm (10th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Macks while Anders Michaelsen (fifth), Jaden Ryan (14th), Gavin Gehrig (18th) and Willy Bischel (19th) were the top finishers for the Blackhawks. Luke Schraufnagel was 17th to lead Thorp/Gilman with Braxton Starck (28th) and Jacob Barth (29th) also finishing in the top half the field. Joseph Reimer (42nd) and Easton Rust (47th) led the way for the Trojans.

Thorp/Gilman's Shaylie Zarza was fourth in the girls race, timing in at 21:52.6 as Augusta's Bailey Peterson won in 19:02.7. Madelyn Windl (seventh), Kate Schraufnagel 913th), Pepper Rae Werner (20th) and Abby Krug (25th) were the other scoring runners for Thorp/Gilman as the co-op was third as a team with 67, as Augusta and Bangor tied for first with 49s, Bloomer was fifth (107) and McDonell was sixth (115).

Alena Otto and Anna Boe-Parish were eighth and ninth, respectively, to lead Bloomer. Christie Abbe (15th), Eva Bushman (16th) and Ellen Matott (19th) were the top scorers for the Macks. Lake Holcombe's Carly Vavra finished in 27th as the lone runner for the Chieftains.

Chi-Hi 3, Stevens Point 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals swept the Panthers in a nonconference matchup (25-15, 25-13, 25-14).

Paige Steinmetz had 13 kills for the Cardinals (29-1), Sami Perlberg added 10 kills, Sophie Robinson had nine and Maddie Hunt chipped in with seven kills in the win. Maddy Bauer led the team with 39 assists to go with five of the team's 12 serving aces while Perlberg, Adelaide Hoeschen and Isabelle Eslinger had two aces each. Ella Hutzler had a team-best 18 digs, followed by 17 from Eslinger and 15 by Perlberg.

Osseo-Fairchild 3, McDonell 1

At Osseo, the Macks won the second set but fell in a Western Cloverbelt matchup to the Thunder (19-25, 25-13, 21-25, 23-25).

Kait Ortmann led McDonell with 12 kills to go with three aces and four blocks. Grace Goettl added 10 kills and Marley Hughes had seven kills. Sydney Flanagan (14), Sydney Retzlaff (12) and Lauryn Deetz (11) led the Macks digs while Flanagan also had three aces and Abby Bresina had 19 assists for McDonell (25-12, 2-4).

Bloomer 3, Stanley-Boyd 2

At Stanley, the Blackhawks outlasted the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest (17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 10-15).

Lexi Post and Bella Seibel had 13 kills apiece for Bloomer (22-11, 4-2) and Katlyn Jones added 10. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 23 and 20 assists, respectively, and Leah Bleskacek served six aces. Madison Faschingbauer had 19 digs, followed by eight from Jacobs.

Emily Brenner had a team-best 22 kills for Stanley-Boyd (15-6, 3-3), followed by 14 kills and four blocks from Lily Hoel and 25 digs by Kayte Licht.

Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0

At Cadott, the Western Cloverbelt leading Crickets earned a win over the Hornets (10-25, 15-25, 17-25).

Makenna Harel had 10 digs while Elly Eiler added eight digs and six kills for the Hornets. Lauryn Goettl had a team-high nine assists with eight digs and five kills.

Girls Golf Sectionals

Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for 17th at Rice Lake

At Rice Lake, Sydney Trinrud shot a 90 to tie for 17th place at Division 1 sectionals at Turtleback Golf Course.

Trinrud finished even with Stevens Point's Ava Frederiksen for the spot, seven strokes behind the final individual qualifier.

Addy Seaholm (95), Sarah Chaffee (104) and Ava Finn (106) were the other scoring golfers for the Cardinals as the team was eighth with a 395. Tomah (329) and New Richmond (331) earned the top team spots to advance to state while Stevens Point's Riley Pechinski (72), Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi (82) and Kiya Bronston (83) earned the individual qualifying spots.

Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for 10th at Saint Croix Central

At Hammond, Emme Felmlee finished in a tie for 10th place afters hooting an 86 at Division 2 sectionals at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.

Felmlee shot an 86 to finish even with Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson and Saint Croix Central's Gil Holme, each one stroke behind the final state qualifying individual. Prescott (318) and Saint Croix Central (327) advanced to state as a team while Somerset's Ava Pesha (83), Hayward's Gillian Johnson (85) and Spooner's Sydney Greenfield (85) earned the individual state spots. Prescott's Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 72.

Boys Soccer

Rice Lake 3, Chi-Hi 2

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals fell by the slimmest of margins in a Big Rivers contest with the Warriors.

Colby Stoll and Ethan Sarauer scored for the Cardinals while Landon Brunke assisted on one goal.

Girls Tennis Sub-Sectionals

Bloomer ends season in Baldwin-Woodville

At Baldwin, the Blackhawks concluded their season at Division 2 sub-sectionals.

In singles competition Madison Sather (No. 1), Molly Dobbs (No. 2), Madilyn Omar (No. 3) and Chloe Grant (No. 4) were defeated in their opening round matches. In doubles competition the teams of RyAnna Keller and Emma Harms (No. 1), Stephanie Gallion and Lainey Thur (No. 2) and Kaylee Klatt and Savanna Seibel (No. 3) were defeated.

