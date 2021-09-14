Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson third at Rice Lake cross country invitational

RICE LAKE — McDonell senior Dan Anderson finished in third place overall at the Rice Lake cross country invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
Anderson was third with a time of 16 minutes, 36.17 seconds and was one spot ahead of Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner in fourth (16:45.49).
Bloomer's Lucas Anderson led the Blackhawks by taking 12th place in 17:38.83. Ryan Beranek (44th), Kansas Smith (50th), Benjamin Cihasky (55th) and Chase Kline (57th) were Chi-Hi's other scoring runners as the Cardinals finished sixth as a team with 204 points as Osceola (92) won. McDonell was 13th as a team with 346 points, as Paul Pfeifer (56th) and Eddie Mittermeyer (76th) were the other top finishers for the Macks. The Bloomer boys were 16th with a 427 with Anders Michaelsen finishing 38th. Osecola's Quinn McDonald won the race in 16:23.43.
Haley Mason finished fifth in the girls race for Chi-Hi with a time of 19:41.11 as the Cardinals were ninth in team scoring at 233. Jordan Chen (39th), Ireland McQuillan (51st), Brooklyn Sandvig (73rd) and Hannah Golden (77th) were the other scorers for the Cards. The Bloomer girls were 23rd in team scoring (592) led by Grace Anderson in 103rd place and McDonell was 26th with 749 and was paced by Ellen Matott in 142nd.
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen was first in 18:07.34 and the Mustangs also took the top team spot with a team score of 52.
Volleyball
Fall Creek 3, McDonell 2
At Fall Creek, the Macks won the first two sets before falling to the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt opener (25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 17-25, 15-17).
Marley Hughes had 16 kills and five blocks for the Macks (14-4, 0-1) while Destiny Baughman had 14 kills and 26 digs. Sydney Flanagan and Lauryn Deetz had 28 and 24 digs, respectively, and Abby Bresina had a team-best 31 assists to go with three aces. Emily Cooper had 25 assists and 12 digs and Grace Goettl had 10 kills for the Macks.
Thorp 3, Bloomer 1
At Bloomer, the Cardinals earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Blackhawks (25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19).
Lexi Post led Bloomer with 16 kills while Leah Bleskacek and Bella Seibel each added 11. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 25 and 18 assists, respectively, and Madison Faschingbauer led the 'Hawks with 31 digs.
Cadott 3, Eau Claire Regis 0
At Cadott, the Hornets swept the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt opener (26-24, 26-24, 25-18).
Lauryn Goettl had a team-high 10 kills for the Hornets while adding four aces and 15 digs. Elly Eiler had eight kills, 13 assists and 11 digs while Emma Kowalczyk chipped in with four kills, 17 digs and three blocks.
Boys Soccer
Chi-Hi 5, Eau Claire North 1
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals picked up their first Big Rivers win of the season by routing the Huskies.
Landon Brunke had three assists for the Cardinals (1-4-1, 1-2-0) in the victory.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for sixth
At Spring Valley, Sydney Trinrud tied for sixth place in a Big Rivers event hosted by Menomonie at Spring Valley Golf Course.
Trinrud shot a 45 to tie Hudson's Olivia Grothaus and River Falls' Mahlia McCane for the spot as New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer and Lanie Veenendall finished tied for first at 38.
Sarah Chaffee shot a 48 to take 11th, Addy Seaholm finished with a 51 and Marley Sterling carded a 56 for the Cardinals, who were fourth as a team with a 200. New Richmond earned top team honors with a 162.
Girls Tennis
New Richmond 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers in a Big Rivers dual.
No. 1 singles Lexxi Sullivan (1-6, 2-6) and the No. 3 doubles team of Maddie Hebert and Grace Meinen (2-6, 1-6) had the closest defeats of the competition for the Cardinals.