Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson third at Rice Lake cross country invitational

RICE LAKE — McDonell senior Dan Anderson finished in third place overall at the Rice Lake cross country invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson was third with a time of 16 minutes, 36.17 seconds and was one spot ahead of Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner in fourth (16:45.49).

Bloomer's Lucas Anderson led the Blackhawks by taking 12th place in 17:38.83. Ryan Beranek (44th), Kansas Smith (50th), Benjamin Cihasky (55th) and Chase Kline (57th) were Chi-Hi's other scoring runners as the Cardinals finished sixth as a team with 204 points as Osceola (92) won. McDonell was 13th as a team with 346 points, as Paul Pfeifer (56th) and Eddie Mittermeyer (76th) were the other top finishers for the Macks. The Bloomer boys were 16th with a 427 with Anders Michaelsen finishing 38th. Osecola's Quinn McDonald won the race in 16:23.43.

Haley Mason finished fifth in the girls race for Chi-Hi with a time of 19:41.11 as the Cardinals were ninth in team scoring at 233. Jordan Chen (39th), Ireland McQuillan (51st), Brooklyn Sandvig (73rd) and Hannah Golden (77th) were the other scorers for the Cards. The Bloomer girls were 23rd in team scoring (592) led by Grace Anderson in 103rd place and McDonell was 26th with 749 and was paced by Ellen Matott in 142nd.