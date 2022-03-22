Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson wins 3,200-meter run at Blue Devil Invite

MENOMONIE — McDonell senior Dan Anderson ran to victory in the boys 3,200-meter run in the season-opening Blue Devil Invitational hosted at UW-Stout.
Anderson won the race with a time of nine minutes and 53.88 seconds to best Bloomer sophomore Lucas Anderson (10:52.30) in second place.
Triton Robey finished in second place in the pole vault for New Auburn, clearing 12 feet. Bloomer's Anders Michaelsen and Gavin Gehrig were sixth and ninth, respectively, in the 800 and Matthew Holstad took seventh. Paul Pfeiffer finished eighth in the 1,600 and 10th in the 800 for the Macks, Gavin Tegels took ninth in the shot put and Cameron Messenger was 10th in the triple jump for Cadott.
Menomonie finished first as a team on the boys side with 108 points with Prescott second with 67 points.
The Bloomer girls earned two event wins as Isabel Rubenzer and Alexa Post each jumped to victories. Rubenzer took first in the triple jump with a distance of 32-1.5 and Post took the top spot in the long jump at 15-10.5. Danielle Latz was fourth in the triple jump and was fifth in the high jump while Post was fifth in the 55 dash.
Grace Anderson finished one spot behind Latz in the high jump with a sixth-place performance. Liona Rufledt was sixth in the 3,200 and Lillian Kuske and Abby Iverson was sixth and eighth, respectively, in the shot put. Jensyn Skaar came home eighth in the 200.
Bloomer finished third in the girls team standings with 44 points while Hudson (67) and Menomonie (46) took first and second, respectively.
Bloomer's Danielle Latz kicks up some sand during a long jump attempt on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn's Aliya North
BRANDON BERG
Dave Landgraf Invitational 5-4-21
Elk Mound's Grace Roder throws the discus on Tuesday in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Dave Landgraf Invitational 5-4-21
McDonell's Dan Anderson leads the pack in the 1,600-meter run on Tuesday in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Dave Landgraf Invitational 5-4-21
Bloomer's Alexa Post runs in the 400-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer's Alexa Post runs in the 400-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Elk Mound's Jack Gabert and Ethan Levra run in the 400-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
