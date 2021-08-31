Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson wins at Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Invitational

LOYAL — Dan Anderson won his first cross country race of the season on Tuesday as the McDonell senior finished first at the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational.
Anderson won the race in 17 minutes, 35.5 seconds to beat out Marshfield Columbus' Andrew Scheer (18:08.6) and Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry (18:14.9) for the top spot.
McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer was seventh, Corbin Holm and Paul Pfeifer finished 16th and 17th, respectively, and Harrison Bullard came home 21st to round out the scoring runners for the Macks. McDonell was second in team scoring with 50 points as Altoona (41) took first.
Breckin Burzynski finished ninth to lead Stanley-Boyd. Lukas Milas (15th) and Zach Haas (20th) were the other scoring runners for the Orioles as they finished fourth (114).
Luke Schraufnagel (24th) was the top finisher for Thorp as the Cardinals took seventh (157) as a team.
Janelle Schesel was fourth for the Stanley-Boyd girls, followed by Alexa Liszewski (24th) and Adyson Gustafson (25th) as the Orioles ran incomplete. Thorp's Madelyn Windl finished seventh with Cardinal runners Kate Schraufnagel (18th), Cera Philson (34th), Rachel Boehlke (37th) and Pepper Werner (40th) rounding out the scorers as the team was sixth (122).
Christie Abbe (21st) and Eva Bushman (35th) led McDonell, who was seventh (189) as a team with Altoona (69) edging Fall Creek (69) and Eau Claire Regis (69) for first.
Cadott's Weir fourth in Bruce
At Bruce, Peter Weir earned a fourth-place finish for the Hornets at the Bruce Invitational.
Weir completed the course in 18:59.8 as Butternut's Mike Brown (17:50.3) took the top position. Wyatt Wellner (35th) and Ewan Weir (50th) were Cadott's other top finishers as the Hornets ran incomplete.
Joseph Reimer (80th) led New Auburn as the Trojans also ran incomplete. Chequamegon (50) finished first with Phillips (63) second.
Jaycee Stephens (48th) and Lucy Lindeman (55th) were the top finishing runners for Cadott and Carly Vavra (66th) led Lake Holcombe/Cornell with both teams running incomplete.
Chequamegon's Claudia Lasiowski won the race in 20:44.8, edging teammate Autumn Michalski (20:49.5) and Colfax (59) nipped Cameron (62) for the top team finish.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi fourth at Lake Hallie
At Lake Hallie Golf Course, the Cardinals finished in fourth place as a team at a Big Rivers meet.
Chi-Hi ended with a score of 196, three strokes behind River Falls (193) as New Richmond (160) was first with Hudson (175) second.
Sydney Trinrud and Marley Sterling were among those tied for 12th place, each shooting a 47. Sarah Chaffee shot a 49 to tie for 16th and Ava Finn carded a 53 to round out the scoring golfers for the team.
The New Richmond duo of Lanie Veenendall and Abbie Ritzer tied for first place individually, each shooting a 37.
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee sixth at Mondovi
At Mondovi, Emme Felmlee finished sixth for the Orioles at a CloverCroix Conference meet at Valley Golf Course.
Felmlee shot a 49 to lead Stanley-Boyd, who was fourth as a team with a 255 as Eau Claire Regis/Altoona (178) rolled to the top team spot.
Carly Verbeten and Hannah Tinjum each shot a 68 and Isabella Green carded a 70 to round out the scoring golfers for the Orioles.
Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson shot a 40 to finish first individually.
Volleyball
Cornell 2-0 at Flambeau
At Tony, the Chiefs won both matchups at a triangular hosted by the Falcons.
Cornell defeated Bruce (25-18, 25-10) and Flambeau (25-19, 22-25, 25-15) in a victorious day.
Boys Soccer
McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 4, Wausau Newman 2
At Eau Claire, the Saints (1-1-1) doubled up the Fighting Cardinals for their first victory of the season.