Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson wins at Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Invitational

LOYAL — Dan Anderson won his first cross country race of the season on Tuesday as the McDonell senior finished first at the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational.

Anderson won the race in 17 minutes, 35.5 seconds to beat out Marshfield Columbus' Andrew Scheer (18:08.6) and Neillsville/Granton's Taytor Lowry (18:14.9) for the top spot.

McDonell's Eddie Mittermeyer was seventh, Corbin Holm and Paul Pfeifer finished 16th and 17th, respectively, and Harrison Bullard came home 21st to round out the scoring runners for the Macks. McDonell was second in team scoring with 50 points as Altoona (41) took first.

Breckin Burzynski finished ninth to lead Stanley-Boyd. Lukas Milas (15th) and Zach Haas (20th) were the other scoring runners for the Orioles as they finished fourth (114).

Luke Schraufnagel (24th) was the top finisher for Thorp as the Cardinals took seventh (157) as a team.

Janelle Schesel was fourth for the Stanley-Boyd girls, followed by Alexa Liszewski (24th) and Adyson Gustafson (25th) as the Orioles ran incomplete. Thorp's Madelyn Windl finished seventh with Cardinal runners Kate Schraufnagel (18th), Cera Philson (34th), Rachel Boehlke (37th) and Pepper Werner (40th) rounding out the scorers as the team was sixth (122).