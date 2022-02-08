Tuesday Prep Roundup: Monarski scores 39 points to lead Chi-Hi boys basketball in high-scoring victory over D.C. Everest

Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening.

Monarski added seven rebounds as the Cardinals (3-17) shot 15-for-31 from long range in the win. Monarski's point total is tied for ninth place in program history and his nine 3-pointers made is tied with Tyson Kalien for second-most in a single game in program history. Jacob Walczak made 11 3-pointers in a win a D.C. Everest last season.

Keion Twyman and Kansas Smith added 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Dominiek Quigley and Jackson Gugel had nine points apiece.

Marcus Hall had a record-breaking game for D.C. Everest (8-11) in the loss with 57 points including a 7-for-11 effort from 3-point range. Hall's 57 points are a gym record, breaking Mickey Crowe's record of 54 points for St. Nazianz JFK Prep in a 110-86 win over New Richmond on Jan. 4, 1975 during a holiday tournament hosted by the Cardinals.

Bloomer 54, Cadott 17

At Cadott, the Blackhawks earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led Bloomer (11-5, 8-4) with 10 points with Evan Rogge and Jake Bleskacek each adding nine.

Tegan Ritter scored four points for the Hornets (5-15, 1-10).

Cornell 46, Birchwood 41

At Cornell, the Chiefs overcame a 23-20 halftime deficit to earn their third straight win.

Blake Anders scored 11 points to lead Cornell (5-16, 2-11). Avery Turany added 10 points and Dawson Munson finished with nine in the win.

Austin Smith had a game-high 18 points for the Bobcats (4-15, 3-11).

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 1

At Eau Claire, the Old Abes scored three goals in the first period of a Big Rivers victory.

Ezra Lindstrom scored a goal on an assist from Bryer Niblett and Isaac Small for the Cardinals (12-10-1, 8-5-0) while Bridger Fixmer stopped 38 shots in net.

Connor Byrne scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Old Abes (17-2-1, 11-2-0).

Girls Basketball

McDonell 50, Bloomer 31

At Bloomer, the Macks outscored the Blackhawks in the second half 28-12 to pull away to a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Deetz led the Macks (17-3, 11-2) with 18 points and was joined in double figures by Emily Cooper with 14 points.

Danielle Latz scored 10 points for the Blackhawks (8-13, 3-9).

Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42

At Fall Creek, the Crickets earned a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.

Laken Ryan led the Hornets (17-5, 8-5) with 11 points and Lauryn Goettl added nine points.

Katie Kent had 11 points for the Crickets (14-8, 8-5).

Eau Claire Regis 45, Stanley-Boyd 44

At Stanley, the Ramblers edged the Orioles by the slimmest of margins in a Western Cloverbelt battle.

Lily Hoel scored 17 points and Leslie Derks added nine for the Orioles (7-14, 4-8).

Makenna Rohrscheib led all scorers with 22 points for the Ramblers (8-12, 5-8).

Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43

At Bruce, the Chieftains picked up an East Lakeland victory over the Red Raiders.

Brooke Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe (13-5, 9-2) with 18 points and was one of four players in double figures, joined by Emma Lechleitner scoring 13 points, Justine Kane with 12 points and Karly Kirkman with 11 points.

Alex Granica had 11 points for Bruce (2-16, 1-10).

Clayton 46, New Auburn 32

At Clayton, the Bears bested the Trojans in an East Lakeland matchup.

Autumn Palmer led New Auburn (7-11, 4-9) with 13 points.

Grace King scored 19 points for Clayton (12-8, 7-4).

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33

At Osseo, the Thunder clinched at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title with a win over the Cardinals.

Brianna Horn scored 18 points to lead Thorp (2-19, 0-13).

Madisyn Loonstra also had 18 points for the Thunder (21-1, 12-1).

