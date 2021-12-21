Tuesday Prep Roundup: Monarski's last-second shot lifts Chi-Hi boys basketball past Hudson for first win

HUDSON — Mason Monarski hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds to help the Chi-Hi boys basketball team win its first game of the season Tuesday evening with a 61-60 triumph over Hudson.

Monarski finished with a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals and made four of the team's nine baskets from long range. Jackson Gugel joined Monarski in double figures with 16 points while Kansas Smith added eight points in the victory.

Andrew Renta scored a game-best 31 points for the Raiders and made all five of Hudson's triples.

McDonell 83, Osseo-Fairchild 63

At Osseo, the Macks scored a season-high 83 points in a Western Cloverbelt win over the Thunder.

Canan Huss had a big game for McDonell (4-3, 2-1) in the win with 32 points while Eddie Mittermeyer added 25 points as the duo combined for six of the team's eight 3-pointers. Joe Janus chipped in with 13 points in the victory.

Braeden Metzler scored 24 points for Osseo-Fairchild (0-7, 0-4).

Stanley-Boyd 52, Bloomer 36

At Bloomer, the Orioles outscored the Blackhawks by a 32-13 margin in the second half for a Western Cloverbelt victory.

Carsen Hause had a game-high 20 points for the Orioles (4-4, 4-0) and was joined in double figures by 12 points from Brady Potaczek.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger scored 11 points for the Blackhawks (2-4, 0-3).

Thorp 62, Cadott 59

At Thorp, the Cardinals picked up their first Western Cloverbelt win of the season by besting the Hornets.

Zach Tieman led all scorers with 20 points for the Cardinals (3-2, 1-2) and was one of three Thorp scorers in double figures, joined by Ryan Raether with 19 points and Aiden Rosemeyer with 15 points.

Tegan Ritter had 19 points for the Hornets (3-5, 1-3), followed by Warren Bowe with 13 points and Braden Schneider scoring 12 points.

Cornell 47, Butternut 44

At Butternut, the Chiefs picked up their first victory of the season.

Dylan Bowe scored a game-high 24 points for Cornell (1-8) and was joined in double figures by Bentley Spangler with 12 points.

Mike Brown had 13 points for Butternut (1-4).

Flambeau 90, Lake Holcombe 46

At Tony, the Falcons flew past the Chieftains in an East Lakeland matchup.

Dylan Bowen scored 20 points and Colton Minnick added 10 for the Chieftains (2-4, 2-2).

Harley Opachan had a game-high 26 points for the Falcons (6-0, 4-0) as Flambeau raced out to a 52-25 halftime advantage.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hayward 2

At Hayward, the Sabers won their third game in a row with a nonconference win against the Hurricanes.

Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer scored in the first period to help the Sabers grab a 2-0 lead before the Hurricanes tied the game with two in the second. Paige Steinmetz grabbed the lead back for the Sabers with her unassisted goal soon after.

Kasandra Herr stopped 26 shots in net as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie earned its first road win over Hayward since Dec. 13, 2011.

Boys Hockey

Wausau West 3, Chi-Hi 2 (OT)

At Wausau, the Cardinals fell in overtime to the Warriors.

Jackson Hoem and Ben Carlson scored the first two goals of the game to stake the Cardinals to a 2-0 lead before the Warriors responded with the final three goals. Judah Leder scored with less than a minute left in the third to force overtime before Thomas Gerum netted the game-winning goal 3:54 into the extra period for the Warriors (7-2).

Bridger Fixmer made 30 saves in net for the Cards (3-4).

West Salem 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4

At West Salem, the Panthers picked up an overtime win.

Sam Knickerbocker netted a hat trick and Lucas Sommers added a goal while Ben Biskupski had two assists for RAM (1-6).

Tyler Meyer scored twice including the overtime winner for West Salem (4-4).

Brecken Hagen made 15 saves in net for RAM.

Girls Basketball

Hudson 53, Chi-Hi 40

At Hudson, a big night from Grace Lewis helped the Raiders best the Cardinals in Big Rivers competition.

Ally Richardson scored a team-high 10 points for the Cardinals (0-8, 0-4) and Hanna Salter added eight.

Lewis led all scorers with 28 points including all three of the 3-pointers for Hudson (6-3, 2-2).

Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 42

At Tony, the Chieftains powered past the defending East Lakeland champion Falcons.

Brooke Lechleitner scored 23 points for Lake Holcombe (5-1, 3-0) with Emma Lechleitner adding 17 and Karly Kirkman scoring 11.

Madyson Martin had 21 points for Flambeau (6-1, 3-1).

Stanley-Boyd 46, Elmwood/Plum City 39

At Plum City, the Orioles earned a nonconference win over the Wolves.

Leslie Derks scored 14 points to lead the way for Stanley-Boyd (1-7). Lily Hoel added 12 points and Tina Benson scored nine in the win.

Hailee McDonough had 11 points for Elmwood/Plum City (3-3).

New Auburn 39, Bruce 29

At Bruce, the Trojans picked up an East Lakeland win over the Red Raiders.

Morgan Berg had a monster night in victory for New Auburn (5-3, 2-2) with 28 points.

Cheyenne Noble scored 13 points for Bruce (1-5, 0-3).

