Tuesday Prep Roundup: Schwab's walk-off single lifts Bloomer baseball past Mosinee to Division 2 regional finals

BLOOMER — Cole Schwab's walk-off single delivered a 2-1 victory in 10 inning for the Bloomer baseball team over Mosinee in Tuesday's Division 2 regional semifinal contest at Stuckert Field.
Bloomer moves on to face top-seeded Mosinee on Wednesday for a regional title.
Schwab's RBI single plated Ethan Rothbauer after he opened the inning with a triple. Jay Ryder and Keegan Yohnk drew walks to load the bases with nobody out before Mosinee got the next two batters out prior to Schwab's clutch hit.
Connor Crane drew a walk with the bases loaded to open the scoring for the Blackhawks (22-2) in the first inning. Matthew Dudei's run-scoring double in the top of the second quickly pulled the Indians (14-7) even at one and the score remained that way for the next eight innings.
Schwab tossed seven strong innings, striking out nine while allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run. Rothbauer threw three scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief with five strikeouts. Rothbauer was 3-for-5 and Schwab had the other two hits of the game for Bloomer.
Boyceville 4, McDonell 2
At Boyceville, the top-seeded Bulldogs nipped the Macks in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Tanner Opsal had a hit and a run batted in while Noah Hanson drove in a run as well for the Macks (9-10). Hanson struck out seven batters while allowing four earned runs across six innings on the mound for McDonell.
Connor Sempf went the distance for Boyceville (16-1), striking out 16 batters in allowing two unearned runs. Trevor Hollister was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in for the Bulldogs.
Thorp/Gilman 8, Whitehall 7 (10 inn.)
At Thorp, a walk-off win kept Thorp/Gilman's season alive in 10 innings of a Division 3 regional semifinal with the Norse.
Thorp/Gilman (14-6) will match up with Fall Creek on the road for a regional title Wednesday.
Brayden Boie, Gavin Boie and Ayden Webster had two hits each for Thorp/Gilman with Brayden Boie doubling and driving in two runs. Thorp/Gilman trailed 7-2 entering the sixth inning but scored once in the sixth and four in the seven to force extra innings before earning the win in ten.
Boys Golf
McDonell/Regis' Biskupski 20th at state
At Wisconsin Rapids, Ben Biskupski shot a 10-over 82 on the second day of the Division 2 state tournament to finish with a 21-over 165 for the tourney.
Biskupski improved his score by one stroke from his opening round on Monday and had two birdies to go with four bogeys and two double bogeys.
Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart's Ethan Arndt shot an even par 72 to finish first place overall with a 147, three strokes ahead of Northwestern's Trent Meyer.
Edgewood Sacred Heart shot a 637 as a team to win the team championship by 17 strokes over Lakeland at 654.