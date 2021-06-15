Tuesday Prep Roundup: Schwab's walk-off single lifts Bloomer baseball past Mosinee to Division 2 regional finals

BLOOMER — Cole Schwab's walk-off single delivered a 2-1 victory in 10 inning for the Bloomer baseball team over Mosinee in Tuesday's Division 2 regional semifinal contest at Stuckert Field.

Bloomer moves on to face top-seeded Mosinee on Wednesday for a regional title.

Schwab's RBI single plated Ethan Rothbauer after he opened the inning with a triple. Jay Ryder and Keegan Yohnk drew walks to load the bases with nobody out before Mosinee got the next two batters out prior to Schwab's clutch hit.

Connor Crane drew a walk with the bases loaded to open the scoring for the Blackhawks (22-2) in the first inning. Matthew Dudei's run-scoring double in the top of the second quickly pulled the Indians (14-7) even at one and the score remained that way for the next eight innings.

Schwab tossed seven strong innings, striking out nine while allowing four hits, one walk and one earned run. Rothbauer threw three scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief with five strikeouts. Rothbauer was 3-for-5 and Schwab had the other two hits of the game for Bloomer.

Boyceville 4, McDonell 2

At Boyceville, the top-seeded Bulldogs nipped the Macks in a Division 4 regional semifinal.