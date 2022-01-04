Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd pulls away from Eau Claire Regis to stay unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team outscored Eau Claire Regis by a 34-21 margin in the second half on Tuesday evening, pulling away to a 71-51 Western Cloverbelt victory.

Lucas Smith scored a team-high 18 points for the Orioles (7-5, 5-0), who along with Fall Creek remained unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play. Henry Hoel scored 16 points, Carsen Hause added 13 points and Brady Potaczek scored 11 points as the Orioles had four scorers in double figures.

Kendon Krogman scored 14 points for Eau Claire Regis (4-7, 3-2).

Bloomer 48, McDonell 27

At McDonell, the Blackhawks earned their first Western Cloverbelt win.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led the way for the Blackhawks (3-4, 1-3) with 14 points while Jack Strand and Cael Iverson had eight points apiece in the win.

Canan Huss scored 12 points for the Macks (5-5, 2-2) as the 'Hawks outscored the Macks 22-11 after half.

Fall Creek 81, Cadott 43

At Fall Creek, the Crickets also kept their Western Cloverbelt record unblemished by beating the Hornets.

Ryan Sonnentag scored 12 points including three 3-pointers for Cadott (3-6, 1-4).

Cameron Martzke had 23 points for Fall Creek (8-1, 4-0) and Bo Vollrath chipped in with 16.

Siren 86, Lake Holcombe 47

At Holcombe, the Dragons raced out to a 54-22 halftime advantage in a nonconference win.

Colton Minnick scored 17 points and Harley Schroeder also finished in double figures with 13 points for the Chieftains (2-6).

Justus Christianson led all scorers with 22 points and was one of five Siren (5-2) players to score at least 12 points.

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Baldwin, the Fusion bested the Sabers in a Big Rivers battle.

Emma-lyn Stephenson and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg each scored for the Sabers with Ashley Slupe assisting on each goal.

Kendall Sundby netted a hat trick for the Fusion (9-3, 4-0), scoring one goal in each period.

Kasandra Herr made 17 saves in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (6-6, 1-3).

Girls Basketball

Stevens Point 69, Chi-Hi 45

At Stevens Point, the Panthers broke open a tie game at the break for a nonconference victory.

Brooklyn Sandvig scored 14 points and Ava Reuter added 13 for the Cardinals (0-11).

Zoe Fink led all scorers with 23 points for the Panthers (4-8) and made seven of her team's 12 3-pointers.

McDonell 48, Mondovi 40

At Mondovi, the Macks earned a nonconference win over the Buffalos.

Lauryn Deetz had 15 points for McDonell (7-2) and was joined in double figures by Marley Hughes and Emily Cooper with 12 points apiece.

Morgan Clark scored 14 points for Mondovi (2-8).

Bloomer 64, Cameron 63

At Cameron, the Blackhawks edged the Comets in nonconference competition.

Danielle Latz scored 20 points with Brooklyn Sarauer added 16 for the Blackhawks (4-3).

Maddie Wall had a game-high 34 points with six 3-pointers for the Comets (2-8).

Cadott 69, Gilmanton 19

At Cadott, the Hornets won their sixth game in a row with a rout over the Panthers.

Lauryn Goettl had 24 points to lead all scorers for the Hornets (8-1) while Laken Ryan added 14 points with four 3-pointers.

Lydia Evans scored eight points for Gilmanton (3-7).

Gilman 52, Lake Holcombe 42

At Holcombe, the Pirates picked up a nonconference victory over the Chieftains.

Karly Kirkman had 16 points for the Chieftains and was one of three Lake Holcombe (5-3) players to score at least 11 points, joined by 13 points for Emma Lechleitner and 11 for Brooke Lechleitner.

Gilman had five players with at least eight points, paced by Tatum Weir's 12 points. Madisyn James (11), Emma Grunseth (10), Aubrey Syryczuk (9) and Ava Werner (8) also added points in the victory for the Pirates (6-5).

Winter 37, New Auburn 35

At Winter, the Warriors edged the Trojans in East Lakeland competition.

Morgan Berg scored 11 points to lead New Auburn (5-4, 2-3) with Autumn Palmer and Evelyn Cody each adding 10 points.

Kate Pasanen had 13 for Winter (4-4, 2-2).

Boys Hockey

R/A/M 5, Viroqua 1

At Altoona, Regis/Altoona/McDonell snapped a six-game losing streak with a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.

Cameron St. John scored two goals in the win while Lucas Sommers, Evan Gustafson and Sam Knickerbocker also added goals.

Alex Erickson made six saves in the victory for Regis/Altoona/McDonell (2-8).

