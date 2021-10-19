Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd volleyball sweeps Princeton/Green Lake in Division 3 opener

STANLEY — The second-seeded Stanley-Boyd volleyball team started the Division 3 postseason on a strong note, sweeping Princeton/Green Lake in straight sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-9) in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal contest.

Lily Hoel led the way for the Orioles (23-5) with 13 kills to go with three blocks. Emily Brenner added nine kills on offense in the win.

Stanley-Boyd advances to Thursday's regional semifinals to host seventh-seeded Neillsville after the Warriors defeated Montello.

McDonell 3, Lake Holcombe 0

At McDonell, the third-seeded Macks swept the 14th-seeded Chieftains in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal (25-4, 25-3, 25-14).

Marley Hughes and Kait Ortmann had 10 kills apiece for the Macks (29-14). Destiny Baughman added eight kills and two aces, Lauryn Deetz had 22 digs and six aces and Sydney Flanagan had four ace serves. Abby Bresina and Emily Cooper had 21 and nine assists, respectively, with Cooper adding a pair of aces.

McDonell moves on to Thursday's regional semifinals to host sixth-seeded Clayton after the Bears beat Luck in four sets.

Cadott 3, Nekoosa 0

At Cadott, the eighth-seeded Hornets earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the ninth-seeded Papermakers (25-14, 25-21, 25-20).

Lauryn Goettl had nine kills, four aces, eight assists, 10 digs and three blocks for the Hornets. Emma Kowalczyk added six kills and 12 digs, Elly Eiler had six kills, eight assists and 10 digs and Olivia Goodman chipped in with six kills and four digs.

Cadott plays at top-seeded Marathon on Thursday in the regional semifinals.

Cornell 3, Owen-Withee 0

At Cornell, the eighth-seeded Chiefs earned a Division 4 regional quarterfinal win over the Blackhawks in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-16).

Cornell (21-11) moves on to play at top-seeded Turtle Lake in Thursday's regional semis.

Clear Lake 3, New Auburn 0

At Clear Lake, the fourth-seeded Warriors swept the 13th-seeded Trojans in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal matchup (10-25, 9-25, 9-25).

The Warriors move on to host Thorp on Thursday in the regional semis.

Thorp 3, Prairie Farm 1

At Thorp, the Cardinals lost the first set but earned a Division 4 regional quarterfinal win over the Panthers (20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 26-24).

Frederic 3, Gilman 0

At Gilman, the 10th-seeded Vikings knocked off the seventh-seeded Pirates in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal battle (21-25, 9-25, 20-25).

Frederic plays at Eau Claire Immanuel in Thursday's regional semifinals.

Boys Soccer

Superior 5, Chi-Hi 1

At Superior, the third-seeded Spartans defeated the sixth-seeded Cardinals in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup.

The Spartans advance to play at second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0