Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Hause scores 31 points in victory over Cadott

CADOTT — Carsen Hause scored 31 points to lead the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team in an 86-69 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Cadott on Tuesday evening.

Hause scored 25 of his points in the second half as the Orioles pulled away from a 44-37 halftime lead. Hause was 11-for-16 from the free throw line to go with 10 shots made from the field. Brady Potaczek added 20 points and Henry Hoel scored 12 first-half points in the win.

Warren Bowe led Cadott with 18 points and was one of four Hornets to score in double figures. Bowe was joined by Braden Schneider with 16 points, Ryan Sonnentag scoring 13 points and Tegan Ritter with 11.

Stanley-Boyd scored a season-high 86 points despite zero 3-pointers made while the Hornets sank eight shots from long range.

Elmwood/Plum City 60, McDonell 56

At Elmwood, the Wolves scored a tight nonconference win over the Macks.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 17 points for McDonell, Aiden Misfeldt added 12 points and Keagan Galvez finished with 10 points.

Luke Webb led all scorers with 21 points for Elmwood/Plum City, who outscored the Macks 28-24 in the second half.

New Auburn 58, Cornell 25

At New Auburn, the Trojans outscored the Chiefs 36-10 in the first half of an East Lakeland triumph.

Ethan Lotts led all scorers with 24 points for New Auburn while Matt Elmhorst and Triton Robey added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Dylan Bowe finished with 13 points for the Chiefs.

Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49

At Winter, the Chieftains scored 34 points in the second half to pull away to an East Lakeland win over the Warriors.

Colton Minnick finished with a game-high 29 points and Dylan Bowen added 26 for the Chieftains.

Albert Blair scored 21 points for Winter.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Onalaska 2

At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers overcame a two-goal deficit after one to earn a nonconference win.

Joey Schemenauer scored twice for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie while Paige Steinmetz and Emma-lyn Stephenson each added goals as a part of a four-goal second period for the Sabers.

Kasandra Herr made 35 saves in net in the victory.

Girls Basketball

New Richmond 55, Chi-Hi 27

At New Richmond, the Tigers picked up a Big Rivers victory over the Cardinals.

Ava Reuter led the Cardinals with 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers.

Gaby Aune scored 11 points for the Tigers.

Cadott 74, Owen-Withee 30

At Cadott, the Hornets rolled to a nonconference triumph.

Lauryn Goettl led the way with 20 points for Cadott. Emma Kowalczyk scored 18 points, Laken Ryan finished with 15 points including three 3-pointers and Elly Eiler had 10 points in the win.

New Auburn 51, Cornell 36

At New Auburn, the Trojans outscored the Chiefs by a 33-20 margin in the second half to secure an East Lakeland win.

Katie Reimer had a big night in the win for New Auburn with 25 points while Evelyn Cody finished in double figures with 10.

Kelsea Popp scored 18 points for the Chiefs.

Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33

At Winter, five players scored at least seven points as the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland victory.

Brooke Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Emma Lechleitner with 13 points. Karly Kirkman, Justine Kane and Carly Vavra each had seven points in the win.

Kate Pasanen scored 16 points for the Warriors.

Wrestling

Bloomer/Colfax 42, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 24

At Osseo, the Raptors secured a Cloverbelt dual victory.

Luke Blanchard (152 pounds), Bowen Rothbauer (160) and Brison Tuschl (120) each earned victories by pinfall while Bloomer/Colfax also received four forfeit wins.

