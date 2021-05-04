Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Zastrow no-hits Eau Claire Regis for Western Cloverbelt victory

EAU CLAIRE — Ashly Zastrow tossed a no-hitter for the Stanley-Boyd softball team on Tuesday in leading the Orioles to a 3-0 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Eau Claire Regis.

Zastrow struck out three and walked none to go with her zero hits allowed with the only baserunners to reach coming on an error and a hit by pitch. Zastrow also helped her own cause with two hits at the plate including a double and a run batted in for Stanley-Boyd. Emily Brenner and McKenzie Derks each drove in a run as well in the win.

The Orioles (2-1, 1-0) plated one run in the top of the first and two more in the top of the third to support their pitcher.

Chi-Hi 10, Rice Lake 5

At Casper Park, seven runs in the fifth inning helped the Cardinals turn the tide in a Big Rivers Conference win.

Madyson Baker was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the way for the Cardinals. Hannah Aldrich, Camryn Fjelstad, Basia Olson, Makenna Johnston and Paige Steinmetz each had two hits with Fjelstad adding three runs batted in for Chi-Hi (4-1, 2-1).

Aldrich struck out 11 in the circle in the win.

McDonell 11, Osseo-Fairchild 7