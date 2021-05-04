Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Zastrow no-hits Eau Claire Regis for Western Cloverbelt victory

EAU CLAIRE — Ashly Zastrow tossed a no-hitter for the Stanley-Boyd softball team on Tuesday in leading the Orioles to a 3-0 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Eau Claire Regis.
Zastrow struck out three and walked none to go with her zero hits allowed with the only baserunners to reach coming on an error and a hit by pitch. Zastrow also helped her own cause with two hits at the plate including a double and a run batted in for Stanley-Boyd. Emily Brenner and McKenzie Derks each drove in a run as well in the win.
The Orioles (2-1, 1-0) plated one run in the top of the first and two more in the top of the third to support their pitcher.
Chi-Hi 10, Rice Lake 5
At Casper Park, seven runs in the fifth inning helped the Cardinals turn the tide in a Big Rivers Conference win.
Madyson Baker was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the way for the Cardinals. Hannah Aldrich, Camryn Fjelstad, Basia Olson, Makenna Johnston and Paige Steinmetz each had two hits with Fjelstad adding three runs batted in for Chi-Hi (4-1, 2-1).
Aldrich struck out 11 in the circle in the win.
McDonell 11, Osseo-Fairchild 7
At Osseo, the Macks earned their first victory of the season with a Western Cloverbelt win over the Thunder.
Josie Witkowski was one of four players to finish with two hits for the Macks (1-1, 1-0) and drove in four. Becca Baier, Morgan Wirtz and Kennedy Willi each had two hits with Wirtz and Willi driving in two runs apiece.
Maggie Craker struck out seven as the winning pitcher for McDonell.
Bloomer 10, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
At Chetek, the Blackhawks scored in four out of five innings of a Heart O'North victory.
Tori Jenneman had three hits including a home run while scoring twice and driving in two for Bloomer (5-1, 4-0). Delaney Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Ryanna Keller was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Calley Olson doubled and drove in two.
Olson was also tough to handle in the circle, striking out nine while tossing a three-hit shutout.
Cadott 13, Fall Creek 5
At Cadott, the Hornets pounded 13 hits in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Calli Bremness had three of those hits along with three runs scored and two runs batted in for Cadott (2-1, 1-0). Elly Eiler was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two runs batted in, Laken Ryan had a double amongst her two hits with three RBIs while Lauryn Goettl and Olivia Goodman were each 2-for-4 and combined to score five runs.
Makenna Barone struck out nine in the victory in the circle.
Altoona 15, Thorp 5
At Thorp, the Rails scored a combined nine runs in the final two innings to help earn a Western Cloverbelt win.
Ava Teclaw, Kiana Simon, Alexa Hanson and Jolene Windl each had two hits for the Cardinals (2-1, 0-1).
Averie Varsho was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in for the Rails.
Baseball
Chi-Hi 4, Rice Lake 3
At Casper Park, Caleb Gardow was the hero of the day for Cardinals as his walk-off single pushed Chi-Hi to a Big Rivers Conference win.
Gardow's second hit of the day drove home Owen Krista for the game winner as Gardow had two of the team's seven hits on the day to go with a double in the first inning.
Grady Fredrick was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, a stolen base and a double and Ben Steinmetz also doubled for the Cards (3-2, 2-1).
Leo Burmeister went all seven innings for Chi-Hi, striking out six while allowing one earned run on 97 pitches.
Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
At Bloomer, Jay Ryder shut down the Bulldogs in a Heart O'North win.
Ryder struck out seven while scattering one hit and two walks across seven innings to earn the win on the mound while contributing a double at the plate.
Cole Schwab and Jackson Simmons each were 2-for-3 with doubles and combined for three runs batted in while Keegan Yohnk added two RBIs as well for the Blackhawks (3-2, 2-2).
Fall Creek 23, Cadott 3 (5 inn.)
At Cadott, the Crickets bashed three home runs and scored a combined 15 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to top the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt encounter.
Nelson Wahl homered and drove in two for Cadott (1-2, 0-2) while Tyler Matherne added two hits.
Brandon Jaenke homered twice including a grand slam and Jack Riemenschneider went deep for the Crickets.
Winter/Birchwood 12, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4
At Holcombe, eight runs in the top of the seventh helped Winter/Birchwood score an East Lakeland win over the Knights.
Kaden Crank was 3-for-4 with a run batted in while Tate Sauerwein and Colton Minnick each drew three walks for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-5, 0-2).
Altoona 8, Thorp/Gilman 2
At Thorp, six runs in the fifth inning helped the Rails in a Western Cloverbelt win.
Aiden Rosemeyer had two hits including a double and Gavin Bowe was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in for Thorp/Gilman (1-2, 0-1).
Girls Soccer
Hudson 12, Chi-Hi 2
At Hudson, the Raiders topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference opener.
Haley Mason scored both goals for the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1).