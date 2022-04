Tuesday Prep Roundup: Wisconsin Rapids Assumption blanks Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Wisconsin Rapids Assumption scored three goals in the first half and four in the second half as the Royals blanked Eau Claire Regis/McDonell 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Shaw scored three first-half goals for the Royals (5-0, 2-0) while Kendall Duellman, Clara Kubis, Addi Vollert and izzy Jungwirth each scored a goal in the win over Regis/McDonell (3-2, 2-1).

Softball

Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 (4 inn.)

At Northwood, the Evergreens shut out the Knights in an East Lakeland matchup.

Brooke Anderson had a hit and walked for the Knights (0-2, 0-2).

Maddelyn Swanson was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and Bailey Monson added three RBIs for the Evergreens (3-0, 2-0).

