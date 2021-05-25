Tuesday Prep Softball Roundup: Seven-run third inning helps Chi-Hi top River Falls

The Chi-Hi softball team scored all seven of its runs in the third inning to help stay unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play in a 7-1 win over River Falls on Tuesday at Casper Park.

The Cardinals (13-3, 7-0) came up to bat in the bottom of the third trailing 1-0 but put together a big inning with seven total runs crossing home plate. Makenna Johnston drove in two runs during the inning and had two hits for the game. Hannah Aldrich added an RBI in the third as Madisyn Bauer, Camryn Fjelstad, Basia Olson, Johnston, Paige Steinmetz, Olivia Sanborn and Lakken McEathron each crossed home plate.

That was more than enough help on the scoreboard for Aldrich in the circle as she struck out nine while scattering five hits and one earned run in a seven-inning effort.

McDonell 11, Stanley-Boyd (5 inn.)

At Casper Park, the Macks bested the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest.

Kait Ortmann tripled, homered, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Macks (12-5, 9-0). Morgan Wirtz had two hits including a double and hone run and drove in a game-high four runs. Aubrey Dorn was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and Maggie Craker doubled and scored twice and drove one run in. Craker struck out five in allowing one earned run in five innings pitched.