Tuesday Prep Softball Roundup: Seven-run third inning helps Chi-Hi top River Falls

The Chi-Hi softball team scored all seven of its runs in the third inning to help stay unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play in a 7-1 win over River Falls on Tuesday at Casper Park.
The Cardinals (13-3, 7-0) came up to bat in the bottom of the third trailing 1-0 but put together a big inning with seven total runs crossing home plate. Makenna Johnston drove in two runs during the inning and had two hits for the game. Hannah Aldrich added an RBI in the third as Madisyn Bauer, Camryn Fjelstad, Basia Olson, Johnston, Paige Steinmetz, Olivia Sanborn and Lakken McEathron each crossed home plate.
That was more than enough help on the scoreboard for Aldrich in the circle as she struck out nine while scattering five hits and one earned run in a seven-inning effort.
McDonell 11, Stanley-Boyd (5 inn.)
At Casper Park, the Macks bested the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Kait Ortmann tripled, homered, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Macks (12-5, 9-0). Morgan Wirtz had two hits including a double and hone run and drove in a game-high four runs. Aubrey Dorn was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and Maggie Craker doubled and scored twice and drove one run in. Craker struck out five in allowing one earned run in five innings pitched.
Emily Brenner and McKenzie Derks each had two hits for the Orioles (3-11, 2-7).
Bloomer 9, Hayward 0
At Hayward, the Blackhawks blanked the Hurricanes in a Heart O'North matchup.
Calley Olson struck out 10 for Bloomer as she allowed one hit and two walks in a complete-game win. Olson also was 3-for-3 with two doubles and five runs batted in at the plate. Elana Kuehl was 3-for-4 with a double while Tori Jenneman, Kylee Sedlacek and Emily Kuehl had two hits apiece with Kuehl driving in two and Jenneman doubling and scoring three runs for the Blackhawks (16-2, 14-0).
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Clear Lake 0 (6 inn.)
At Cornell, the Knights blanked the Warriors in an East Lakeland contest.
Teaira Spaeth finished 4-for-4, Michaiah Galster was 3-for-5 and Alyssa Helland had two hits in the win for the Knights (11-3, 7-1).
Izzy Clark struck out 10 batters with no walks and two hits allowed.
Thorp 16, Eau Claire Regis 1 (4 inn.)
At Thorp, the Cardinals routed the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt battle.
Jolene Windl and Kaytlyn Stunkel each had three hits for the Cardinals as Windl stole three bases, scored twice and drove in two and Stunkel stole one base and plated three runs while scoring three. Ava Teclaw was 2-for-3, Alexis LaCanne doubled and drove in three and Brianna Horn and Megan Drost each drove in two runs in the win.
Trysta Leech struck out six in allowing one unearned run in four innings in the circle for Thorp (8-6, 3-6).