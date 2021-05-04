Tuesday Prep Track and Field Roundup: Bloomer girls take Dave Landgraf Invitational title

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls track and field team defending its home turf on Tuesday in winning the Dave Landgraf Invitational.

The Blackhawks finished with a team score of 126 to best Baldwin-Woodville (90) and Northwestern (88.5) atop the standings with McDonell fifth (75) and New Auburn 10th (12).

Bloomer used a pair of event victories and many more strong finishes to take the championship at the meet named in honor of the program's late longtime coach.

Alexa Post earned both victories for the 'Hawks by running to victory in the 100-meter dash in 13.52 seconds and the 200 in 28.90 to go with a second-place finish in the 400 and a fourth in the long jump. Danielle Latz finished as the runner-up in the long and triple jump events and took third in the high jump while Abby Iverson was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Bloomer also got second-place finishes from a pair of relay teams as the 400 (Cicely Kiecker, Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Jensyn Skaar and Isabel Rubenzer) and 800 (Kiecker, Skaar, Rubenzer, Lauren Ruff) were each second.

Makaiah Kempe was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 400, Kylie Culver finished fourth in the 3,200, Kiecker had a fourth-place finish in the pole vault and the 3,200 relay team of Grace Anderson, Culver, Ivorie Rogge and Emma Smith was also fourth.