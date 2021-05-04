Tuesday Prep Track and Field Roundup: Bloomer girls take Dave Landgraf Invitational title

BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls track and field team defending its home turf on Tuesday in winning the Dave Landgraf Invitational.
The Blackhawks finished with a team score of 126 to best Baldwin-Woodville (90) and Northwestern (88.5) atop the standings with McDonell fifth (75) and New Auburn 10th (12).
Bloomer used a pair of event victories and many more strong finishes to take the championship at the meet named in honor of the program's late longtime coach.
Alexa Post earned both victories for the 'Hawks by running to victory in the 100-meter dash in 13.52 seconds and the 200 in 28.90 to go with a second-place finish in the 400 and a fourth in the long jump. Danielle Latz finished as the runner-up in the long and triple jump events and took third in the high jump while Abby Iverson was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Bloomer also got second-place finishes from a pair of relay teams as the 400 (Cicely Kiecker, Skylar Zwiefelhofer, Jensyn Skaar and Isabel Rubenzer) and 800 (Kiecker, Skaar, Rubenzer, Lauren Ruff) were each second.
Makaiah Kempe was fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 400, Kylie Culver finished fourth in the 3,200, Kiecker had a fourth-place finish in the pole vault and the 3,200 relay team of Grace Anderson, Culver, Ivorie Rogge and Emma Smith was also fourth.
Destiny Baughman earned a victory in the high jump to lead McDonell as she had the top height at 4-10 as well as a second in the 300 hurdles. Sydney Flanagan finished just behind Post in the sprint races by taking 100 and third in the 200 while Ellie Eckes also had a second-place finish, hers coming in the 3,200, and third in the 1,600. Ann David finished third in the 800, Isabelle Keck was third in the pole vault and the 3,200 relay of Eckes, Christie Abbe, Ellen Matott and Ann David came home in third place.
Haley Reed took fifth place in the discus to lead the New Auburn girls, followed by a sixth-place finish in the triple jump from Aliya North and a sixth by the 400 relay team of Katie Reimer, Evelyn Cody, Lauren Allison and North.
The Bloomer boys were fourth in the team standings with 93 points as Cumberland (132) topped Northwestern (116.5) at the top. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer earned a pair of event wins for the 'Hawks by winning the pole vault (11-0) and long jump (18-10) while the 3,200 relay team of Jaden Halom, Lucas Anderson, Anders Michaelsen and Dane Michaelsen won their race in 9:13.70. Anders Michaelsen was second in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600 while Lucas Michaelsen finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Halom earned fifth-place finishes in the 3,200 and 300 hurdles, Lucas Anderson was fifth in the pole vault, Zach Steinmetz had a fifth-place finish in the shot put and the 800 relay team of Kayden Walta, Dominic Wensel, Alek Lundgren and Dawson Beaudette also was fifth.
Dan Anderson was victorious in three races for the McDonell boys team, taking the top spot in the 800 (2:14.97), 1,600 (5:03.66) and 3,200 (10:56.19). The boys 1,600 relay team of Evan Eckes, Jake Siegenthaler, Max Hauser and Luke Newton was fourth and Siegenthaler tied for fourth in the high jump. Newton was fifth in the 400 and Alex Tokarski finished fifth in the 110 hurdles as the McDonell boys were sixth in team scoring with 62.5 points.
Triton Robey finished second to Zwiefelhofer in the pole vault to lead the Trojans, who took 10th with nine points.
Gilman's Tallier wins three events at home
At Gilman, Gracie Tallier took home three events wins as the Pirates hosted a meet.
Tallier won the 100-meter run (13.17 seconds), 200 (27.60) and long jump (14-feet, 11-inches) as the Pirates took six events overall. Bailey Angell swept the throws with victories in the discus (89-09) and shot put (29-8) and Andrew Hecker won the high jumps (5-8). Dominic Franzen had third-place finishes in the 100, 200 and triple jump while Ava Gunderson (high jump) and Branden Ustianowski (long jump) were second in their respective events. Ava Gunderson (400), Sophia Drier (800) and Brooke Fryza (discus) were third in their events.
Wyatt Engel and Peter Weir swept the boys hurdles races for Cadott as Engel (20.47) was first in the 110 event and Weir (45.76) was tops in the 300. In addition the boys (3:57.46) and girls (4:40.86) 1,600 relays earned victory. Weir was second in the 1,600, Tad Weiss earned thirds in the 800 and 3,200 and Jaycee Stephens was third in the 300 hurdles.
Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders, Avery Turany and Austin Bowe teamed up to win the 800 relay in 1:41.05 to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell. The girls 800 relay team of Brooke Lechleitner, Marcella Boehm, Brooke Sime and Haily Duffy were second, as was the boys 1,600 team of Dylan Bowe, Austin Bowe, Daniel Person and Anders. Lechleitner came home second in the 400 and third in the 200 while Austin Bowe (200, triple jump), Anders (400), Turany (pole vault) and Person (long jump) had thirds in their events.
Colby swept the boys (171) and girls (167) team titles with the Cadott boys second (99) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Gilman tied for fifth (63). Gilman was third in the girls team race (92) with Cadott fifth (46.5) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell sixth (29).