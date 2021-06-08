Tuesday Prep Track and Field Roundup: Bloomer wins four titles at Heart O'North Conference Championships

HAYWARD — The Bloomer track and field team took home four events championships on Tuesday at the Heart O'North Conference Championships.
The boys and girls team each won two events as each team finished fourth in the team standings.
The boys 3,200-meter relay team of Jaden Halom, Gavin Gehrig, Anders Michaelsen and Lucas Anderson was victorious with a time of eight minutes, 47.46 seconds. Vaughn Zwiefelhofer finished at the top of the standings in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, 6-inches. Zwiefelhofer was also third in the long jump.
Anderson and Michaelsen were second and third, respectively, in the 1,600 while Michaelsen and Gehrig were third and fifth, respectively, in the 800. Anderson came home third in the 3,200 as the Blackhawk boys scored 72 points as Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (123) won the title.
Danielle Latz and Alexa Post were victorious for the girls team. Latz was first in the high jump with a height of 5-2 as Grace Anderson finished fourth. Post leaped to victory in the long jump with a distance of 17-0.25.
The 800 relay team of Cicely Kiecker, Alexa Post, Makaiah Kempe and Skylar Zwiefelhofer finished second while the 1,600 relay team of Keicker, Lillian Kuske, Latz and Isabel Rubenzer was third. The 400 team of Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar, Brooklyn Sarauer and Joelle McManus was fourth.
Skaar (100), Post (200 and 300 hurdles), Kiecker (pole vault) and Latz (triple jump) were each fifth in their respective events. Bloomer scored 78 points as Hayward (178) rolled to the team title.
Relays lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell at East Lakeland championships
At Tony, the Knight boys team won three relays at the East Lakeland Conference Championships.
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell 400 relay of Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Jayden Joas-Shaw and Dylan Bowe (51.72), 800 team of Turany, both Bowes and Blake Anders (2:01.81) and 1,600 unit of both Bowes, Jack Porter and Anders (4:44.75) were each victorious for the Knights. Austin Bowe also won the long jump with a top leap of 17-4.5. Anders was runner-up in the 400 while Turany and Dylan Bowe were second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.
The girls had two relay teams take second with the 800 team of Brooke Lechleitner, Marcela Boehm, Brooke Sime and Haily Duffy and the 400 team of Sime, Boehm, Carly Vavra and Duffy finishing runner-up. Lauren Samardzich was third in the 400, Duffy and Vavra were third and fifth, respectively in the 200 and Anders and Porter were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Sime (100) and Boehm (long jump) each earned fifth-place positions as the Lake Holcombe/Cornell boys were third with 79 points and girls were fifth with 33 as the Shell Lake boys (138) and Prairie Farm girls (154) were first overall.
Triton Robey earned one victory and two second-place finishes to lead New Auburn. Robey won the pole vault at 11-6 and was second in the long and triple jump events for the Trojans.
Caleb Gotham was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put while Lauren Allison and Evelyn Cody were third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600. Robey (100), Cole Pederson (800), Aliya North (triple jump) and the girls 400 relay team of North, Morgan Berg, Allison and Katie Reimer were each fourth. Reimer and Allison were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800 and Haley Reed was fifth in the shot put for New Auburn.
The New Auburn girls finished fourth (44) and boys were fifth (51) in the team standings.