Tuesday Prep Track and Field Roundup: Bloomer wins four titles at Heart O'North Conference Championships

The Lake Holcombe/Cornell 400 relay of Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Jayden Joas-Shaw and Dylan Bowe (51.72), 800 team of Turany, both Bowes and Blake Anders (2:01.81) and 1,600 unit of both Bowes, Jack Porter and Anders (4:44.75) were each victorious for the Knights. Austin Bowe also won the long jump with a top leap of 17-4.5. Anders was runner-up in the 400 while Turany and Dylan Bowe were second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.

The girls had two relay teams take second with the 800 team of Brooke Lechleitner, Marcela Boehm, Brooke Sime and Haily Duffy and the 400 team of Sime, Boehm, Carly Vavra and Duffy finishing runner-up. Lauren Samardzich was third in the 400, Duffy and Vavra were third and fifth, respectively in the 200 and Anders and Porter were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Sime (100) and Boehm (long jump) each earned fifth-place positions as the Lake Holcombe/Cornell boys were third with 79 points and girls were fifth with 33 as the Shell Lake boys (138) and Prairie Farm girls (154) were first overall.