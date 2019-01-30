Comfort is important to Jordan Steinmetz.
It has helped the Chi-Hi graduate become a key cog for a team in the country’s top junior hockey league. And it helped him make a decision on where he would be playing Division I college hockey next season.
Steinmetz made the step up this winter from the Tier II Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League to the Tier I Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League. He’s been one of the most reliable players for a Musketeer team in the middle of a tight fight in a tough Western Conference.
Local hockey fans saw Steinmetz light up the lamp plenty during his standout career at Chi-Hi, where he left as the program’s career leading scorer. That talent has carried over to his junior hockey play. But it was more than that talent that helped him get on the radar of Luke Strand, coach of Sioux City as well as Steinmetz’s coach during his time with the Team Wisconsin traveling hockey team.
“He might be one of the most determined kids I’ve ever coached,” Strand said of Steinmetz. “He’s just determined. His skill is good, but his will might even be even more than his skill. That’s a combination when you get to this age group — if you’re finding people that can really dig in for the good moments and the bad moments — but find the steady improvement, those guys take off.”
Steinmetz logged nine goals and 10 assists in 62 total games played last season for the Jets in his first season in the NAHL. The now 20-year-old Steinmetz impressed at a tryout camp for the Musketeers during the offseason and made the team at the start of the season, bumping up to the premier junior hockey league in the country. Steinmetz had familiarity with Strand, an Eau Claire native, as well as many of his current teammates and said that went a long way towards helping him settle in with the Iowa-based team.
“It was nice to get in here and know the coach first off,” Steinmetz said. “I know a number of guys on the team and that made it a lot easier transition for me for being comfortable here. You’ve got to be a little comfortable to have some confidence and knowledge of the whole staff and the guys around me has made me very comfortable.”
Steinmetz is one of four players on the team that has played in all 36 games for Sioux City entering this week’s home contests against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday and the Madison Capitols on Saturday. He is sixth on the team in goals (seven), tied for sixth in assists (10) and seventh on the team in points (17).
Steinmetz said the competition has gotten more fierce and faster in the jump to the USHL but the 2016-17 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association First Team All-State selection has been up to the task.
“His ability and desire to go outwork somebody is here every day,” Strand said. “Not only is it a catalyst for leadership, it’s a catalyst for our whole team. You’ll watch him and he’ll fight for somebody, he scores a big goal for us.”
Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 159 pounds, Steinmetz isn’t the biggest player on the ice. But even without that elite size, Strand noted Steinmetz’s all-around game as vital to the team.
“He’s the kind of guy you want on your team because he’s so transitional,” Strand said.
Colleges around the country took note as Steinmetz recently committed to play collegiately beginning next season at St. Lawrence University, a Division I school located in Canton, New York. Steinmetz said the combination of academics, atmosphere, coaching and that familiar c-word comfort helped him make the choice to become a Saint.
“The school is great academically,” Steinmetz said. “I can’t play hockey forever. I just thought the academics were awesome and the school and campus felt a lot like home. It’s a small school and a small campus. I just felt like I was back home.”
Steinmetz has kept an eye on his high school alma mater. His younger brother Ben is a sophomore defenseman for the Cardinals as Chi-Hi currently sits in second in the Big Rivers Conference standings while Strand’s alma mater Eau Claire North is at the top of the league. Both player and coach noted there was some back-and-forth chatter throughout the year, including after Chi-Hi defeated the Huskies 4-3 on Jan. 8.
“There’s some jabs back and forth about the Big Rivers around here. That’s for sure,” Strand said.
Steinmetz admitted making his collegiate decision has helped alleviate some stress and helped him play a little looser. The Musketeers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 18-12-5-1 record and 42 points, six points behind Sioux Falls for fourth. The top-six teams in each conference make the postseason. As the team hits the final third of the regular season, Steinmetz wants to do whatever he can to help improve his team’s playoff positioning.
“I just want to win and get better every day,” Steinmetz said. “You can always improve and if I get bigger and stronger and faster I think that’ll definitely help me improve.”
Strand said Steinmetz has taken big steps forward now that he’s been able to focus his attention on hockey, but has no doubt he’ll be able to balance both athletic and academic responsibilities at the next level.
“All the credit goes to Jordan,” Strand said. “He’s determined with what he wants to do. I think he’s very committed. We say around here the person makes the player. He’s such a quality human being that the hockey player had no choice but to come out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.