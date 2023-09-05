CORNELL — The seniors of the Cornell volleyball team have the chance to do something that has never been done in the history of the school.

Aliyse Maier, Brooke Sime, Brooke Anderson, Mya Sanchez, Marcella Boehm, Makya Hetherington and Teryn Close have each been on varsity for a varying amount of time. But collectively the class has the chance to go all the way through high school as conference champs as the Chiefs seek their fourth straight East Lakeland crown.

Cornell stayed unbeaten in league play on the young season Tuesday with a four-set win over Birchwood (25-8, 23-25, 25-6, 25-14), overcoming a tight loss in the second set to score convincing wins in the third and fourth sets.

Brooke Sime and Brooke Anderson had nine aces each for the Chiefs (4-0, 4-0) and sparked key serving runs early in the third and fourth sets to help Cornell grab early leads it wouldn't relinquish. Brianna Glaus and Anderson had seven kills apiece with Bralee Schroeder adding six kills and 25 assists. Hetherington had a team-high 26 assists in the victory.

It's an early leg up in the race for a fourth straight league championship, a pursuit that is invigorating but also adds pressure.

“I really think it is a stresser on us to get the fourth year in a row but I think that it’s really exciting for all of us as well," Hetherington said of a pursuit of a fourth league title.

“We have the drive to do it," Boehm added.

Cornell has become a volleyball town with two dozen players out for the team this year, giving the Chiefs a large varsity and junior varsity roster. Hetherington said the seniors have been playing together for several years and the chemistry shows on the court while Close said the group plays volleyball year round and takes pride in working hard. The seniors are also active in the team's youth camps, helping youngsters get to know the game.

“It’s really fun to see the next generation finding the love and passion for the game that we found and I think we’re all excited to see how much progress those girls make and where that takes them in the program," Close said.

Tuesday's win is the 38th straight conference win for the seniors as thus far they've gone three-plus seasons without an East Lakeland loss.

“We have a lot of pride in it. We enjoy playing," Anderson said of pursuing a fourth league title. "We all love the sport. I think through the years we’ve really formed an inseparable bond.”

In 2020 the Chiefs started the run with the program's first league title since 1980, ultimately advancing to the Division 4 regional finals before falling to eventual state runner-up McDonell. The Chiefs came back to repeat in 2021 before scoring the second three-peat in school history in 2022.

Cornell currently has seven conference championships including a stretch with at least a share of three straight Western Cloverbelt titles from 1978-80. This year's seniors have the chance to go one step further.

“I think it pushes us to be the best we can be and play the best we can be," Anderson said. "In practice and in games and even outside of practice we’re constantly pushing each other.”

The East Lakeland season started with sweeps over Bruce and Flambeau on Aug. 29 and a sweep of New Auburn on Aug. 31. Tuesday's second set was the first set the Chiefs lost this season and Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen was pleased to see how her team responded to being in the rare position of behind.

“I think that second set is what we needed to push us to be able to come up with ways to get out of when another team is on top," Lorenzen said.

The Chiefs are back in action on Saturday in a tournament at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and play in a quad at Auburndale on Sept. 14 before returning to East Lakeland play on Sept. 19 in Lake Holcombe. After a home-heavy start to the schedule, the Chiefs play just two more home matchups in the regular season against Winter (Sept. 26) and Lake Holcombe (Oct. 12).

All throughout the time the Cornell volleyball team and its seniors will be chasing history.

“I hope we leave a history at this school," Close said. "I hope we leave a mark with all the hard work we’ve put in.”

