McDonell head volleyball coach Kat Hanson has been named the National Federation of High Schools' Wisconsin Coach of the Year for 2022-23.

Hanson guided the Macks to a 40-12 record and a Division 4 state championship a season ago. Overall, Hanson entered the season with a 422-118 record and is in her 13th year coaching the Macks program. McDonell has won the past two Division 4 state championships and finished runner-up in 2020. Hanson also guided the Macks to a 2009 Division 4 state title and a trip to the Division 4 state tournament in 2010.

McDonell is off to an 11-3 start this season and was ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state coaches poll. The Macks host their annual Deb Roesler Memorial Tournament on Saturday at McDonell.

Kat has followed in the footsteps of her mother, Deb Roesler, who founded the McDonell program in 1976 and coached it for 27 years before passing away suddenly in 2003. Deb posted a 1,483-777 record as coach, leading the Macks to the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament seven times, including a state championship in 1999. Deb was inducted into the WVCA Hall of Fame in 2018. Kat played for the Macks before returning as head coach from 2008-11. Kat returned as co-coach with sister Kari from 2015-17 before reassuming the role as head coach in 2018.

Annually, the NFHS identifies and recognizes a coach from each state for significant achievement in their sport. State level recipients are considered for NFHS Sectional recognition. National Coaches of the Year are then chosen from the sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based upon a variety of criteria, including coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations.

Each year, the NFHS recognizes about 1,000 coaches at the state level, 168 coaches at the sectional level and 21 coaches at the national level. Wisconsin coaches are members of Section 4, which represents Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

