The Chi-Hi volleyball team is being challenged to be more versatile.

Early on in the season, the Cardinals are running different systems and players are doing new things at different spots. This may not be expected for a team that returns seven letterwinners from a trip to the Division 1 state tournament last year, but it's a challenge the team is embracing.

The Cardinals swept Hudson on Thursday evening (25-14, 25-21, 25-15) with some of that added versatility on display.

“Every year – although we have so many returners – every team is a new team," Chi-Hi senior middle blocker Maddie Hunt said. "Our returners from last year are returners but it is a new team we’re working with, working with every single day and that’s definitely a milestone we saw be complete tonight and I can’t wait for the next game.”

Hunt had a team-high 15 kills and had only one error in 22 attempts. Sophie Robinson added nine kills and 11 digs and Riley Terhark and Lauren Ludy had four kills each.

Last year's libero Mykle Buhrow is now a part of the front row while senior Taylor Mosher has moved into the primary libero spot. Freshman Barrett Boisvert has shouldered the majority of the load at setter, but senior hitters Robinson and Paige Steinmetz are also listed as setters on the roster and Robinson has spent time running the offense already this season.

“We pride ourselves on the fact anybody on the court can score," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke-Starks said. "Mykle Buhrow was our libero last year and here she is going up and taking rips on the right side. It just proves to the amount of hard work they want to put in, that they’re willing to do what we ask of them for the betterment of the team.”

Four-year players Sami Perlberg and Maddy Bauer have graduated, as did key reserves Emma Lenfant and Bella Murry. That has created new opportunities around the lineup and early on in the season the Cards have shuffled the deck to see who fits best where.

“We get put in a lot of new situations when we come to practice and the coaches will be like ‘oh we’re running this rotation’ and we only have a day to practice it and then we have to play it in a game," Buhrow said. "I think we do a really good job of going with the flow and figuring it out.”

The coaches believe it will make the team more versatile and tougher to play against in the long run.

“The fact that we have so many hitters and possibly more coming back, that’s a big thing where we can play with people in different locations and hit with people from different areas," Heidtke-Starks said.

Thursday also marked the first game of the season for Steinmetz, the reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year. Steinmetz is working her way back from injury and was a serving specialist but made her presence known as the senior along with Buhrow helped key some lengthy Cardinal scoring runs in combining for nine of the team's 12 aces.

“We’re always a better team with Paige on the floor," Heidtke-Starks said. "Doesn’t matter how she’s on the court we’re a better team with her on the floor and her teammates love her and want her to contribute. That was another shining moment of tonight.”

Mosher had 13 digss, followed by 11 for Buhrow and Robinson and eight for Olivia Sanborn.

Chi-Hi (13-3, 1-1) also closed out the win strong, jumping out to a 16-7 lead in set three, then putting the hammer down to complete the sweep once the Raiders (10-4, 1-1) closed to 17-13. A week ago the Cards jumped out to a 2-0 set lead against River Falls before the Wildcats rallied for a five-set win.

“It was the emphasis of practice the last few days," Starks-Heidtke said of ending strong. "We always get to a spot in the season where everyone’s like we’re doing good things but we have to steer the ship a different direction and for this team it was their focus. Mentally they would play as hard as they could but weren’t always focused on the next one. So the past two days we worked so hard on challenging them to stay in the moment, focusing on what they can do and they really proved it tonight pushing all the way through.”

Chi-Hi was an honorable mention in the most recent Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state coaches poll and so far all of its defeats (Marshfield, McDonell, River Falls) have come to other teams ranked in the poll.

The Cardinals are back in action Saturday, heading to Merrill for an invitational before traveling to Rice Lake next Thursday. Further down the line high-profile tournaments hosted by Sussex Hamilton (Sept. 15-16), Bloomer (Sept. 30) and defending Division 1 state champion Divine Savior Holy Angels (Oct. 7) await.

“It’s a really fun place to be where we can be really creative," Heidtke-Starks said. "It’s actually been throughout the first three weeks of the season we had different things we’ve had to work in and different people to work in. Kudos to the girls for pushing through the adversity and still playing as hard as they can.”

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Hudson 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23 Hudson at Chi-Hi volleyball 9-7-23