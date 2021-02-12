Watch Now: 2-12 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Elmhorst's shot in final seconds lifts New Auburn past Lake Holcombe, keeps East Lakeland title hopes alive for Trojans

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team used some heroics in the final seconds to rally past Lake Holcombe 74-73 on Friday evening to keep the Trojans' East Lakeland Conference title hopes alive.
Braden Johnson's inbounds pass from the sidelines to a looping Matt Elmhorst at the rim was good in the final seconds to help the Trojans cap a 20-plus point rally and stay alive in the league title chase leading into the final East Lakeland game of the season on Saturday.
Johnson had a game-high 24 points for New Auburn (12-5, 9-3) and was one of five players to score at least eight points in the win. Tristen Harder had 16 points, Ethan Lotts scored 14, Triton Robey finished with 12 and Matt Elmhorst scored eight.
Brock Flater led Lake Holcombe with 18 points and was one of five Chieftains with at least nine points. Flater was joined in double figures by 16 points from Dylan Bowen, 14 by Colton Minnick, 11 from Kaden Crank and nine points by Riley Gingras.
Lake Holcombe led 45-24 at halftime.
New Auburn's win moves the Chieftains a half game behind Bruce for first in the league standings and one-half game ahead of Lake Holcombe. The Chieftains host Bruce on Saturday and a Lake Holcombe win would create a three-way tie for first place while a Bruce victory would give the Red Raiders the title outright.
The Trojans are back in action on Tuesday as a No. 3 seed in the Division 5 playoffs, hosting No. 6 Gilman in a regional quarterfinal contest.
An offseason accident left Brock Flater blind in his right eye for his senior season at Lake Holcombe. But Flater has relearned how to play basketball with one eye, recently went over the 1,000-point mark for his career and is a key player for the surging Chieftains boys basketball team.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored once in each period to earn a 3-2 upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advance to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.
The Cadott wrestling team is heading to the Division 3 team state tournament for the first time since 2007 after securing a sectional championship on Saturday in Saint Croix Falls. The Hornets edged the host Saints by nine points for the title as Brayden Sonnentag, Gavin Tegels, Tristen Drier and Nelson Wahl earned top-two individual finishes.
The race for the East Lakeland Conference boys basketball championship will be decided between four teams in the final week after Lake Holcombe defeated Cornell 77-38 and New Auburn edged Bruce 62-61. Lake Holcombe, New Auburn, Bruce and Flambeau are all within one game of each other at the top.
For the first time in history, all three Chippewa Falls prep hockey teams are vying for trips to state as the Chi-Hi boys, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls are in action in sectional final games on Friday and Saturday.
Short-handed goals early and late were the difference for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team on Tuesday in a 6-4 Division 1 sectional semifinal win over Stevens Point at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Cardinals advance to Saturday's sectional finals to meet Hudson.
Chippewa Steel forward Ethan Benz has adopted a more shoot-first approach to offense and it has led to more goals recently for the North American Hockey League squad. The Steel host three games this week against Fairbanks beginning on Thursday.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team took a step forward on Friday night, advancing to sectionals for the first time since 2014 with a 4-0 victory over Hayward in the regional finals. A win Tuesday would have the Sabers in the sectional finals, a place the co-op hasn't been since forming a decade ago.
The Bloomer boys basketball team outscored Cumberland by a 24-12 margin in the second half of a 46-31 Heart O'North Conference victory on Monday evening. Connor Crane had 10 points to lead Bloomer with five points in each half.