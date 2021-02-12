Watch Now: 2-12 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Elmhorst's shot in final seconds lifts New Auburn past Lake Holcombe, keeps East Lakeland title hopes alive for Trojans

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team used some heroics in the final seconds to rally past Lake Holcombe 74-73 on Friday evening to keep the Trojans' East Lakeland Conference title hopes alive.

Braden Johnson's inbounds pass from the sidelines to a looping Matt Elmhorst at the rim was good in the final seconds to help the Trojans cap a 20-plus point rally and stay alive in the league title chase leading into the final East Lakeland game of the season on Saturday.

Johnson had a game-high 24 points for New Auburn (12-5, 9-3) and was one of five players to score at least eight points in the win. Tristen Harder had 16 points, Ethan Lotts scored 14, Triton Robey finished with 12 and Matt Elmhorst scored eight.

Brock Flater led Lake Holcombe with 18 points and was one of five Chieftains with at least nine points. Flater was joined in double figures by 16 points from Dylan Bowen, 14 by Colton Minnick, 11 from Kaden Crank and nine points by Riley Gingras.

Lake Holcombe led 45-24 at halftime.