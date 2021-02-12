 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 2-12 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Elmhorst's shot in final seconds lifts New Auburn past Lake Holcombe, keeps East Lakeland title hopes alive for Trojans
Watch Now: 2-12 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Elmhorst's shot in final seconds lifts New Auburn past Lake Holcombe, keeps East Lakeland title hopes alive for Trojans

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team used some heroics in the final seconds to rally past Lake Holcombe 74-73 on Friday evening to keep the Trojans' East Lakeland Conference title hopes alive.

Braden Johnson's inbounds pass from the sidelines to a looping Matt Elmhorst at the rim was good in the final seconds to help the Trojans cap a 20-plus point rally and stay alive in the league title chase leading into the final East Lakeland game of the season on Saturday.

Johnson had a game-high 24 points for New Auburn (12-5, 9-3) and was one of five players to score at least eight points in the win. Tristen Harder had 16 points, Ethan Lotts scored 14, Triton Robey finished with 12 and Matt Elmhorst scored eight.

Brock Flater led Lake Holcombe with 18 points and was one of five Chieftains with at least nine points. Flater was joined in double figures by 16 points from Dylan Bowen, 14 by Colton Minnick, 11 from Kaden Crank and nine points by Riley Gingras.

Lake Holcombe led 45-24 at halftime.

New Auburn's win moves the Chieftains a half game behind Bruce for first in the league standings and one-half game ahead of Lake Holcombe. The Chieftains host Bruce on Saturday and a Lake Holcombe win would create a three-way tie for first place while a Bruce victory would give the Red Raiders the title outright.

The Trojans are back in action on Tuesday as a No. 3 seed in the Division 5 playoffs, hosting No. 6 Gilman in a regional quarterfinal contest.

Eau Claire Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50

At Stanley, the Ramblers improved upon a one-point halftime lead to top the Orioles for a Western Cloverbelt win.

Carsen Hause and Michael Karlen scored scored 15 points for the Orioles (7-12, 7-6), who trailed 28-27 at halftime.

JP Wolterstorff had 18 points for the Ramblers (11-7, 9-3).

Stanley-Boyd opens the Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday as a No. 4 seed by hosting No. 5 Chequamegon.

Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53

At Thorp, the Cardinals led at halftime 31-27 before a big second half propelled the Thunder to a Western Cloverbelt win.

Zachary Tieman had a team-high 19 points for Thorp (0-12, 0-10), followed by 16 from Aiden Rosemeyer and 11 points from Ryan Raether.

Garrett Koxlien led all scorers with 21 points for the Thunder (5-12, 3-11).

Thorp begins the Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday as a No. 6 seed at No. 3 Marathon.

