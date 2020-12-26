WATCH NOW: 2020 Chippewa County Sports Story of the Year: COVID-19 alters the area sports landscape

The biggest story on the planet in 2020 unsurprisingly also carried a major impact in Chippewa County as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on sports seasons from mid-March on.
The winter season was ended early while the spring sports season never got off the ground. Summer sports took place in a modified format before prep action made its return for most in the fall in a different way.
The impact of COVID-19 on the area sports scene is the 2020 Chippewa County Sports Story of the Year as teams have been able to return to competition in unique ways with an optimistic view of returning to normalcy in 2021.
Everything stopsThe first two-plus months of the Chippewa County sports scene went on without a hitch and featured plenty of noteworthy accomplishment.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag and Brady Spaeth won Division 3 state championships on Saturday evening at the State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison with Nelson Wahl finishing second as the Hornets had a school-record three state finalists.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner repeated as a Division 2 state champion on Saturday defeating East Troy's Tommy Larson by decision at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team advanced to state for the first time since 1999 after a 2-1 victory over Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals on Feb. 29 in Wisconsin Rapids.
On the same day Chippewa County crowned three state championship wrestlers as Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag and Brady Spaeth and Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner finished in first place in their respective divisional weight classes as the state individual wrestling tournament in Madison.
The Chi-Hi boys basketball team held off D.C. Everest 69-67 on Saturday evening in a Division 1 regional final matchup, earning the Cardinals their first regional championship since 1998.
The McDonell boys basketball team earned its sixth consecutive regional title on Saturday night, locking down Clear Lake in a 44-37 Division 5 regional championship victory at McDonell.
One week later the Chi-Hi boys basketball team parlayed the program's first outright Big Rivers Conference championship since 1980 into its first regional title since the 1998 with a 69-67 victory over D.C. Everest, while across the street McDonell put a bow on its sixth straight regional title with a 44-37 win over Clear Lake.
But soon after those victories on the hardwood things started to change as the COVID-19 threat in the country and world grew, creating significant change in not only the sports world but in all facets of life. Professional and amateur sports entities began postponing or canceling events and the prep scene in Wisconsin was left in a tough position.
The prep girls state tournament was set to begin at the Resch Center on the same day as boys basketball sectional semifinals statewide. Attendance at the events was either severely limited or ultimately disallowed. The state girls hoops tournament played semifinal matchups in Division 3 and 4 on Thursday before ultimately canceled the remaining portions of the tournament set for Friday and Saturday.
Boys basketball sectional semifinals also took place on Thursday with Chi-Hi falling to Neenah 49-47 on a last-second shot in an instant classic in front of a small crowd in Marshfield while McDonell won the rubber match with Western Cloverbelt Conference foe Thorp 47-35 in Osseo. But the Macks would not get the chance to play for the program's fifth straight trip to state as late Thursday night it was announced the remaining portion of the boys tournament was canceled, wiping out the sectional final matchup against Luck.
McDonell hosted a team scrimmage on Friday for fans and students as a send-off for the team, one the players said provided closure.
“I think it was the best way to end the season, in a way to get everyone together one last time and celebrate the season we had,” then McDonell senior Eion Kressin said in March. “It’s nice to see all the students together again, obviously not having that (Thursday) night (against Thorp) was weird. It was nice having them together.”
The waiting game
The end of the winter season came but the same week also marked the beginning of spring sports practices.
Some teams had their seasons end earlier than hoped, but would have theirs wiped out just days after they got off the ground. Originally the WIAA called for spring sports to be postponed before being ultimately canceled.
The pandemic had an impact on college athletes as well, competitors who had started their seasons before the rug was pulled out.
Local underclassmen collegiate athletes like Chi-Hi grads Trevor Olson and Chase Hoople and Bloomer alumna Kyra Arendt have had to roll with changes that have come as a result of COVID-19 cancellations to their respective spring sports seasons.
“It was extremely sudden,” Bloomer graduate and UW-Milwaukee track and field athlete Kyra Arendt said in March. “I knew it was a problem and was getting really serious in other countries and I just didn’t think it was going to get to the extent (it did). Once I heard the NBA season had been canceled I started getting worried.”
Collegiate senior athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, a difficult choice as many were on the verge of graduation. Meanwhile back at the prep level, athletes were unable to compete in a spring season and for those senior athletes, that meant a conclusion to their high school athletic careers that unfortunately did not come on their terms.
“It’s an unfortunate final nail in the coffin that we kind of knew would be coming,” McDonell track and field coach Marty Bushland said in April.
The WIAA left open the possibility for schools to put together a special exhibition schedule of spring events during the summer months but few teams in the area did that, especially for a prolonged period of time.
Summer work
Local high school athletes that were returning for the 2020-21 season were able to get work in during the summer as schools put together workouts to get kids back in the flow of athletic activity.
Area amateur athletic leagues found ways to continue their seasons, albeit with a different look.
The Chippewa River Baseball League postponed before ultimately canceling its 2020 season, the first time since 1945 the league was unable to play a sanctioned schedule. Instead the team put together unsanctioned schedules before the league hosted a Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament qualifying tournament in early August.
“It was little bit different this year playing so many games and it as unsanctioned so some of our older guys were gone because it didn’t really matter as much to some of them but it was kind of cool being able to come through at the end of the year and being able to play (and) have some more competitiveness against a good team,” Bloomer Woodticks manager Noah Lane said after his team’s 2-1 defeat to Beef River in the qualifying tournament in August.
The Chippewa Valley Golf Association was able to move forward with its four-division schedule in the spring and summer with heightened protocols in place to encourage social distancing and limit close contact amongst competitors and others.
Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls canceled the beginning of its season. With enhanced social distancing parameters in place, it was able to move weekly races to Friday evenings and saw an increase in attendance as the facility picked up many additional spectators as other area tracks were unable to host racing.
Later in the summer came the news the WIAA was going to host a fall sports season, one with most sports starting later than previous scheduled while also giving schools the option to opt out of fall competition and into a special supplemental spring season.
All Chippewa County schools chose to compete in the fall, with Eau Claire North and Memorial as the most notable schools in the Chippewa Valley choosing to compete in the spring season.
Back at it
While the COVID-19 pandemic was still impacting lives worldwide, locally schools and athletes were able to find ways to get back to prep sports action safely.
It had been 157 days since in-season prep sports practices took place.
Cross country, girls swimming, girls golf and girls tennis began practices on Aug. 17, deemed as ‘lower risk’ sports while football, volleyball and boys soccer got underway on Labor Day. Strict protocols remained in place for athletes and coaches while attendance at events was strictly limited.
Schedules would be impacted throughout the fall as quarantine or positive cases scenarios arose, further reinforcing the valuable lesson to treat each game and practice like it was the last.
“That’s exactly what life is all about,” Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich said on his team’s first day of practice. “It’s a good lesson for these guys to learn don’t just spin your wheels and wait for tomorrow because no one is guaranteed tomorrow.”
A move back to virtual learning ultimately cut short the previously schedules seasons for the Chi-Hi football and girls swim team, but not before the teams went out on a high note with the football team beating Marshfield 22-8 in its season finale and the swim team winning a Big Rivers Conference championship.
The McDonell football team had its most successful season since moving to eight-man, earning a 5-3 record while spending most of the season ranked in the WisSports.net state coaches poll. The Stanley-Boyd football team was one of 44 statewide that was able to play all nine games, according to WisSports.net’s Travis Wilson.
The McDonell boys cross country team finished eighth as a team at the Division 3 state championships in West Salem, led by Dan Anderson’s seventh-place finish individually. Many state tournament events were contested at different sites per each division.
McDonell and Bloomer volleyball team won regional championships before the Macks punched their first ticket to state since 2010 with a Division 4 sectional championship win over Turtle Lake. Ultimately the Macks advanced to the state finals where they fell to Burlington Catholic Central and coach Kat Hanson made sure her team held its head high as it navigated the unprecedented season to come home with hardware.
The McDonell volleyball team fell to Catholic Central in the Division 4 state championship in straight sets on Saturday evening in Little Chute. A season that started with uncertainty ended with the Macks adding a silver ball to the school's trophy case.
“(I said to) be proud because right now it hurts to not have a gold ball but we’re the second-best team in the state and at some time that will make us feel pretty happy and pretty proud considering in July we didn’t know this was going to happen,” Hanson said of her postgame message in November. “We didn’t know what this was going to look like or if we’d have the chance to compete for it. But we made it through all the ups and downs and stress of the season. We were here, we laid it all on the line and we might not have come out on top but I’m really proud of what they did and the ability and grit they showed throughout this entire season.”
Full circle
As 2020 ends, the sports season that first had to deal with coronavirus-related changes is back in the spotlight.
Teams are back in action but are doing so under different circumstances than they saw for most of their last season.
Attendance is limited as schedules were downsized to fit a tighter season. But through those changes, some semblance of normalcy has returned.
“We’re just grateful to be in the gym when we can every day,” Stanley-Boyd girls basketball coach Alison Becker said earlier this month. “It’s been nice, it’s been a blessing, and we’re just excited.”