WATCH NOW: 2020 Chippewa County Sports Story of the Year: COVID-19 alters the area sports landscape

“I think it was the best way to end the season, in a way to get everyone together one last time and celebrate the season we had,” then McDonell senior Eion Kressin said in March. “It’s nice to see all the students together again, obviously not having that (Thursday) night (against Thorp) was weird. It was nice having them together.”

The waiting game

The end of the winter season came but the same week also marked the beginning of spring sports practices.

Some teams had their seasons end earlier than hoped, but would have theirs wiped out just days after they got off the ground. Originally the WIAA called for spring sports to be postponed before being ultimately canceled.

The pandemic had an impact on college athletes as well, competitors who had started their seasons before the rug was pulled out.

Local underclassmen collegiate athletes like Chi-Hi grads Trevor Olson and Chase Hoople and Bloomer alumna Kyra Arendt have had to roll with changes that have come as a result of COVID-19 cancellations to their respective spring sports seasons.

“It was extremely sudden,” Bloomer graduate and UW-Milwaukee track and field athlete Kyra Arendt said in March. “I knew it was a problem and was getting really serious in other countries and I just didn’t think it was going to get to the extent (it did). Once I heard the NBA season had been canceled I started getting worried.”