Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

The prep girls basketball playoffs get underway while hockey hits the sectional rounds and wrestling prepares for Saturday's individual state tournaments as a part of a busy week of local sports action. Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule.
As always, schedules are subject to change.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Marshfield Columbus at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Bloomer at Cumberland, 7:15 p.m.; Webster at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Altoona at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball Regionals—New Auburn at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Colby, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Flambeau, 7 p.m.; Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.; Thorp at Marathon, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey Sectionals—Stevens Point at Chi-Hi, 6 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey Sectionals—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Owen-Withee at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Stevens Point at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Spooner at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL—Fairbanks at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 6:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball Regionals—Gilman/New Auburn winner at McDonell, 7 p.m.; Bloomer at Unity, 7 p.m.; Thorp/Marathon winner at Cadott, 7 p.m.
NAHL—Fairbanks at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball—Saint Croix Central at Chi-Hi, 3 p.m.; Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Hudson (BRC Championship), 1 p.m.
Individual Wrestling State—Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer/Colfax at Division 2 (Adams-Friendship), 10 a.m.; Cadott at Division 3 (Wausau East), 9 a.m.
NAHL—Fairbanks at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.